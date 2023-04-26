Beeville has something new to smile about as the Bee Center for Dentistry welcomes two more doctors, Purav Desai and Lanissa Martinez, to join its already wide range of services, making it a hub for dental work and sleep apnea treatment in the region.
“We’ve all been working together for ten plus years,” Dr. Elizabeth Shelton, dentist and founder of the Bee Center for Dentistry, said. “From the very beginning I named it the Bee Center for Dentistry because I did not want to have to refer so many patients out. We had a dentist who just worked on children for seven years, but she got sick … we (have) a doctor who worked here about seven years who works on implants and also some oral sedation. But even with him helping us we had to refer a lot of patients out for IV sedation and children’s sedation, so bringing on these other two doctors, we’ll have very few patients we have to send away. Everybody’s really excited about that – we’re even expanding our hours (in the summer).”
This month will mark the arrival of Dr. Purav Desai, who has a practice in Robstown but serves as a traveling dentist with a specialization in wisdom teeth removal and IV sedation.
“Normally we’d have to refer patients out to Corpus to San Antonio to Victoria to have any kind of IV sedation. Unfortunately a lot of people don’t have the means to be traveling … they don’t have the time, they can’t miss work, stuff like that,” Financial Coordinator Stephanie Cantu said. “This doctor actually heard about us, he looked up dentists in this area and saw our reviews … he saw how we were treating people for sleep apnea, things like that. He decided to contact us, we spoke to him, he told us he’s a traveling doctor …”
Indeed, Dr. Desai’s unexpected interest in bringing his services to Beeville stands as a testament to what the dentistry has been accomplishing in the community for a decade now.
“We have a really great team here,” Shelton said. Cantu agreed, praising the staff and the tight community connection that they’ve formed.
“The girls in the back, our dental assistants, they are amazing,” Cantu said. “They sit there with their patients, get to know them, form a relationship with their patients … we just went into a taqueria, and every time we go out to eat we’ll have patients come up and say ‘hey, it’s so great to see you’ … they’re like family.”
Cantu and Shelton are both Bee County natives, hailing from Pettus, and Cantu certainly thinks the good community relationship and reputation that’s been created contributed to the glowing reviews whose light drew in Dr. Desair.
“We have a good relationship with our patients,” Cantu said. “That’s why we’re highly recommended in this area and why they give us such great reviews.”
Desai himself also comes highly recommended, Cantu noted.
“He came to our office, we all met with him, such a great guy,” Cantu said. “I called all his references … one woman said ‘he’s like a son to me, he’s the best guy, the best doctor. You would be so lucky to have him in your community.’ … so many good things were said about him.”
Desai has a fairly big circuit he travels, and so he’s only going to be in Beeville one day a month. The demand, though, is already strong – Cantu said he has about 12 appointments for his first day in the clinic, and that’s just for one month. The Bee Center serves a rather wide area, including communities like Sinton, George West, Matthis and even as far out as Goliad, and increasing their services means that now, rather than sending patients out to larger cities, the smaller communities and even smaller practices can refer out to the Center, making it a hub for the region.
“We would just want to reassure patients how much this is going to benefit them, not having to travel out of town,” Cantu said. “And having to be referred to other places when they can come right here, in their community.”
Dr. Martinez herself will be also adding additional services to the dentistry, pediatric dentistry, and will be starting work in the summer. All of this will serve to boost the practice’s hours and days of operation. While presently the Bee Center is open five days a week, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the new staff, the practice intends to expand those hours to be open at least one Saturday a month.
The Bee Center for Dentistry is located at 902 N. St. Mary’s Street in Beeville Texas. More information is available at https://www.beecenterfordentistry.com/.