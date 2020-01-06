New economic coordinator takes helm of partnership

BEEVILLE – Larry Calhoun has one job — although that is understating just what his task entails.
Thursday he began work as the new economic development coordinator for all entities in the county.
His job is to help Bee County grow.
For the past 14 years, Calhoun has been in this field, having come from the world of commercial real estate sale and development.
“The greatest part is the satisfaction of bringing jobs and capital investment into a community,” Calhoun said. “That means better services and more money for the county.
“There is a lot of good that comes from economic development.
“There is a lot of satisfaction when you land a company, whether it creates 10 jobs or 10,000.”
Calhoun was hired by the board of Bee Area Partnership, a P3 organization — or public-private partnership. Funding comes from the various school districts, college, city and council taxing entities along with money from various businesses here.
Stephanie Moreno, county judge and BAP board member, said, “We’re so excited to have found someone with the level of experience Larry brings.
“He has accomplished significant success in his previous roles, and we are confident that he is exactly what our community needs to gear up our economic development program.”
Calhoun recalls working in the Appalachian Mountains in an area decimated by the collapse of the coal industry.
“Getting them to accept it wasn’t coming back was difficult,” he said.
Two years would pass, but 400 new jobs were being created as manufacturing facilities replaced those of the coal industry.
“There is always an answer,” he said. “It just isn’t always easy.”
Calhoun’s goal here will be to attract businesses looking to expand or looking for new locations.
“When you are able to excel is when you get a company to expand so you aren’t robbing an area to create prosperity in another,” he said.
As many have said, the county’s proximately to the coast will be an asset as he seeks to attract new businesses here. A plant like the Exxon facility is unlikely to come here — location isn’t right for that type of businesses.
“There are always secondary companies using the port or supplying the port,” he said.
The lack of a business park is a drawback but not one that can’t be overcome by promoting the other assets such as a local college, hospital, educated workforce and rural community life.
“Every company is looking for the same thing — workforce, cost of living and quality of life,” Calhoun said. “The school district here is great. The college system is great.
“At the end of the day, we all have the same goal — the betterment of the city and the county.”
It is unlikely that things here will change overnight or even within the coming months.
“Economic development is a marathon, not a sprint,” he said.
In Kentucky, it took six months before jobs began forming, and even that was fast.
“It is a highly competitive business,” Calhoun said. “Everyone is in competition to land these companies and these jobs.”
To attract large companies will take a marketing plan and branding.
It also requires following up with prospective companies whose needs meet what the county can offer.
The infrastructure would not support major biotech companies, so spending time there would be a waste, he gave as an example.
“It means you are going after the type of companies that you can attract,” he said. “You go after the type of companies you have the workforce for.”
Calhoun’s first plan is to develop a website that will give prospective companies all the information they need.
Beyond that, the work will be up to him and his staff of an assistant and another employee provided from Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.
“(Economic development) is like a puzzle and every puzzle is different,” he said. “At the end of the day, you just hope you win your fair share.”
Jason Collins is the editor at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 343-5221, or at media@mySouTex.com.