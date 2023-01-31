New exhibits brighten the walls of the Beeville Art Museum, featuring local students and a rising star of the art world.
The featured exhibit this season is En El Corazon, Scenes and Memories from Mexico by Guadalupe Hernandez. Their opening reception was January 14, and the gallery will be available until April 15th.
“From the last six months to a year, he’s really blown up in the Houston-area, where he’s from,” Sydney Westin, education coordinator for the museum, said. “(He’s been displayed) all over southwest Texas. We’re really excited to have him, if you talked to us a year from now, we’d probably not have been able to get him!”
Museum Director Tracy Saucier managed to spot him in the Houston-area before his recent explosion of popularity and was able to get him in Beeville. He’ll be the featured exhibit up until their summer show.
“I would describe his style as … reflecting on his own memories and experiences. He was born in Mexico, he wanted to recreate some of these early memories for him,” Westin said.
His work dominates the downstairs of the museum, and includes not just vivid and colorful paintings, but also sketches and, most curiously, paper cutting recreations of his paintings.
“A lot of his paintings won’t just have a matching sketch, but also one of these paper cuttings. These paper cuttings are reflections of his paintings,” Westin said. “I think for him, he’s very inspired by traditional papel picados and papel picados in the traditional sense are celebrating a special occasion … so by taking these kinds of mundane or seemingly ordinary events from his life, he’s kind of celebrating that. He’s putting them in this form of celebratory art.”
Hernandez’s art isn’t the only new exhibit, but local student art also has a gallery in the museum, submitted by art teachers at area schools.
“All of the BISD art teachers are invited to submit 15 student artworks, so the teachers … choose what they want to showcase.”
The art is divided into junior high and high school, and the exhibiting artist actually judged and awarded ribbons to his three favorite pieces from the high school and junior high school exhibitions.
The student art will also be displayed until April. The Beeville Art Museum is located at 401 E. Fannin St. in Beeville, and its hours are Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.