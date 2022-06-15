Children fresh out of school may be looking around for something fun to do in the area. Yougeen Adventure, a family fun center in Bee County, officially opened its doors to the public on June 2.
Yougeen Adventure, run by Elias and Linh Bondoc, is a brand new experience geared toward younger customers.
Elias and Linh are the owners of Beeville Airsoft and previously owned Bee Royalty Party Place.
According to Elias, Bee Royalty Party Place was closed after COVID-19 hit and the cost of renting the building became too much at the time.
Yougeen Adventure is the next evolution of Bee Royalty Party Place in a brand new location.
“We started seeing the need for the younger crowd,” said Elias. “A lot of the parties that were being hosted were mainly for adults to get together and the kids were really being left out. That’s what Bee Royalty Party Place was about at the beginning.”
While Yougeen Adventure has been accepting private parties for the last couple of months, it is only now that it has opened to the public.
Yougeen Adventure has a number of activities for children as young as 5 years old. Yougeen Adventure offers activities such as a zipline, a maze, a mining area and private parties. However, the highlight of Yougeen Adventure is the gellyball court. Gellyball is a low impact game similar to airsoft and paintball. However, the game is designed for younger children to be able to play without fear of being hurt by the projectiles. Gellyball rounds are soft, absorbent polymer beads saturated in water. These beads bounce off or disintegrate upon hitting a target.
Yougeen Adventure will provide safety gear and gelly blasters to its customers.
A single person can play for $20 at the outdoor court with an additional hour-long rental gelly blaster for $20.
Yougeen Adventure will allow open play throughout the week. According to Elias, anybody can come in and play gellyball, take a ride on the zipline or go through the maze.
“During the weekend, it will mainly be reserved for parties,” said Elias. “... The gellyball arena will mainly host parties over the weekend. As far as the mining goes and the maze and the zipline and all the other activities that we have, ... that will all be open to the public over the weekend as well.”
Yougeen Adventure is located at 112 Mary Martin Lane in Yougeen, which is about six miles south of Beeville on U.S. Highway 181. It is open from 2-8 p.m. Those who wish to set up a party can call 361-318-8120.
“This is something that we felt that our community needed” said Elias. “... We wanted our kids to step away from their iPads and their iPhones and everything that they are going to do here is going to be very hands on. It is going to be keeping them active.”
