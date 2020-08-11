BEEVILLE – The first time Travis Fanning visited here, he found himself lost as he tried to navigate to and from the various campuses of the Beeville Independent School District.
“Believe it or not, I got lost in Beeville,” he recalled with a hearty laugh.
The 42-year-old will now have plenty of time to learn the ins and outs of the map of the city’s 6 1/2-square mile footprint.
Fanning is the new superintendent of Beeville ISD, replacing Dr. Marc Puig, who left in June to become the superintendent at South San Antonio ISD.
“I started looking at the district, looking at the campuses,” Fanning said about his new home. “... I started reading articles about the district and about the area, and I said, ‘This seems like a pretty neat place to go, and it seems like the people are wonderful there.’
“It really intrigued me the more and more I read, and the more and more I researched about the district.”
Fanning comes to Beeville after spending eight years at Cypress-Fairbanks ISD, including the past five as an assistant superintendent overseeing secondary schools and leadership development.
He selectively applied for only a handful superintendent positions that he felt fit his specific requirements.
“I was looking for jobs,” he said, “that, one, was somewhere I felt I could go and learn and grow as a professional, and as a person; and then, two, somewhere I believe that my skill set could be utilized.”
Beeville met all those requirements, he said.
