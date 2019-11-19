BEEVILLE – Coastal Bend College’s new president is making one early change as he takes the helm of this institution.
He is changing its perception within the community.
“This isn’t about me,” Dr. Justin Hoggard said. “This is about a new day. This is about a new future.”
It has only been only two weeks since the college board named him president. Each day thereafter lasts longer than the next, and work goes late into the night as he learns more about the college, its needs and the community it serves.
First order is meeting the city and county leaders along with every school superintendent who partners with the college — and those who don’t.
That in itself is no small task as there are 37 schools that use the college for their dual credit programs.
“It is about trying to get the positivity going here,” Hoggard said. “We have a lot of good things here.”
There is more to do, but that will come as he knows more about what is already in place.
Hoggard knew the challenge he would face when he accepted this job.
“I had done some research into the institution,” he said. “All institutions face challenges; some of them are just more public than others.”
Much of his academic career has been spent preparing him to lead just such a college.
In 2016, Hoggard was named dean of instruction at Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, with responsibility over all academic and career education instructional activities.
Before becoming the dean of instruction, he served as the coordinator for the social science department, general education assessment lead faculty and most recently has been the department chair of social sciences and education, Title III grant director and the quality matters coordinator for the college.
Hoggard holds a Doctorate in Education Leadership from William Woods University. He has a specialist in Community College Teaching, emphasis in History; a Master’s degree in History; and a Bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences.
His decision to seek a college presidency was the product of tragedy.
In 2018, his mother was killed in a train accident.
“We all know there are no guarantees in life,” he said. Her loss prompted him to realize that it was time for him to take this step and begin applying for a leadership role.
Hoggard tried first at another college but wasn’t selected. Then this position came open.
“I like rural living, but I also like the big-city experience,” he said.
Beeville’s centralized location to Corpus Christi, San Antonio and Victoria would prove ideal.
“I like knowing my neighbors but not just knowing my neighbors, talking to them as well,” Hoggard said.
The campus size mimicked that of Three Rivers College where he was working which shared the three-satellite campus structure as well.
His visit here during the interview process clinched his decision, if given the chance.
When the college notified him of his selection, “I didn’t know whether to cry or do cartwheels,” he said.
For now, his wife, Lori, a mental health therapist, and their daughter Lilly, a high school senior, are remaining in their hometown of Paragould, Arkansas, so she can complete school.
“We would not uproot her,” he said of his daughter.
It’s obvious that Hoggard is eager to have them here as he jokes, “bachelor life doesn’t suit me.”
Jason Collins is the editor at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 343-5221, or at media@mySouTex.com.