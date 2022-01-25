New federal regulations regarding the use of American Rescue Plan funds should save several future headaches Bee County commissioners learned at their first meeting of the new year.
Pct. 2 Commissioner Dennis DeWitt provided an update to his fellow commissioners regarding new guidelines released by the federal government at the Jan. 10 meeting of the Bee County Commissioners Court.
That update included the details of new guidelines that will allow counties that received ARP funds to transfer those monies to their general fund without providing detailed documentation under a project called calculated lost revenue.
The new guidelines, according to Bee County Judge Trace Morrill, allow governmental entities to transfer up to $10 million of their allocated ARP funds without providing a detailed loss calculation that had been previously required under that project.
Bee County was allocated just over $6.3 million in ARP funds, which means all or part could be shifted to the county’s general fund under the calculated lost revenue project.
Morrill said the county was waiting for GrantWorks, the company contracted by the county to manage the ARP funds, to verify the definition of the new guidelines before proceeding with any transfers or changes to its current plans for the ARP money.
He said that should the county choose to move the money, it would still proceed with the numerous projects it already has in the works that would be funded by the ARP funds.
The only difference, he said, would be that it would free the county from some federal regulations regarding the money.
Transferring the money to the general fund – where it would become county money and no longer be attached to the federal grant – could speed up the process for completion of projects, Morrill said.The county currently has 18 projects listed in various stages of completion under the project tracking document included in the agenda packet from the meeting.
The largest of those is the calculated lost revenue project, which carries an estimated budget of $2,628,081, which is approximately 41.5% of the total funds allocated to the county.
County commissioners also approved another contract with Aggreko, the company that is providing equipment for the temporary repair measure for the HVAC system at the Robert L. Horn Bee County Jail.
The new contract runs through the end of February and is for $15,251.04 per month.
The county’s previous contract with the company expired Dec. 31, but Morrill said the county wants to keep the equipment in place for now even though it is not currently in use because of the cooler weather conditions.
Under the previous contract, the base monthly rental for the equipment was $19,333.67.
By the end of this new contract, the temporary measure will have cost the county more than $260,000.
Earlier in the meeting during the consent agenda, commissioners approved the addition of a line item for $100,000 to “extend funding of emergency fix of HVAC at Bee County Law Enforcement Center.”
The other major piece of financial news from the meeting came in the form of news that the county would be receiving a reimbursement from the state for the upgrade of its voting machines.
The county is considered an early adopter of Senate Bill 598, which was signed into law June 14, 2021. It requires voting machines in the state to have an auditable paper voting system.
The county will receive a 100% reimbursement – $242,339 – of the costs of implementing the new system.
In other business, commissioners:
• Approved a resolution for fund matching for a bridge repair project located on County Road 421;
• Approved waiving the usage fee for the Bee County Expo Center for Texas Department of Transportation Safety Award Banquet;
• Approved a contract with Martin Electric Inc. for installation of generator at the Pettus Municipal Utility District with funds from grant funds;
• Approved a contract for the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program;
• Approved a contract with Prodigy Solution Inc. for operation of the Bee County Jail commissary;
• Approved a contract for repair of the jail’s pneumatic tube system;
• Approved a contract with CM Company Auctions for auction services for recently disposed county items;
• Approved a new standard mileage rate for county employees;
• Approved a request to declare a maintenance vehicle as non-functional and unsalvageable;
• Heard a COVID-19 status update from Mike Willow, the county’s COVID-19 mitigation coordinator.
