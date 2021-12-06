Development at the site of the former Thomas Jefferson Intermediate School it seems will go on, but only to a smaller extent than previously thought, at least for now.
The Beeville City Council, at a special-called meeting Nov. 23, approved a letter of intent from Garmen Developments LLC for purchase of the portion of the property the city owns.
Previously, it was believed that the Beeville Independent School District owned all 10 of the acres where the former school sat, but a routine title search early last month turned up conflicting records.
The district, earlier this year, had entered into an agreement to sell the land to a group that planned to build approximately 40 new homes on the property.
During the execution of that agreement, title records showed that BISD owned only the north half of the property known as Block 55 of the Jones Addition. The district’s stake in the property, according to title records that date back to the early 1900s, was approximately 43%.
The city of Beeville owned the other 57%, the records showed.
The property was once owned by Beeville pioneer Capt. A.C. Jones. His heirs, according to the title records, conveyed part of the property to the school district and the other part to the city.
After the title records were discovered, BISD could no longer execute the agreement it had made with a group that included members of Garmen as well as another investor.
Eric Holland, the city’s mayor pro tem who also works full time for a title company, said it’s routine to discover similar title defects.
“You see title defects all the time that just can’t be cured and deals fall through all the time,” he said. “It’s just something that happens. Sometimes you just can’t track down heirs.”
At one point, according to both BISD board President Orlando Vasquez and Ward 2 City Councilman Benny Puente Jr., the city and school district briefly discussed the idea of the city signing over its portion of the property, but the idea was quickly nixed for legal reasons.
The city, as approved by the City Council on the advice of City Attorney Frank Warner, then listed its property for sale for 30 days.
The city received just one bid – the one from Garmen Developments LLC.
At the special meeting Nov. 23, the City Council – by a 4-0 vote because Mayor Frank Dominguez was absent from the meeting – approved the letter of intent from Garmen Developments and empowered City Manager John Benson to negotiate the full terms of the contract.
The initial terms on the approved letter reflected a purchase price of $100,000.
Garmen Developments LLC is led by Ever Garza, the president of Ever Engineering, and Richie Mendoza, an A.C. Jones High alumnus who is a project engineer at Ever Engineering.
Mendoza said that the company is hoping to develop anywhere between 21 and 25 homes depending on the finalized plan that is included in the execution of the agreement with the city.
He said development could begin on the property as soon as 30 to 45 days after the purchase is finalized.
Puente said the city plans to work with Garmen every step of the way.
“We’re going to work on this together to get these houses built,” Puente said. “I think the most important thing is, not so much the offer that they gave us, that’s small compared to the big picture.
“What the City Council is interested in is getting brand new developed homes in Beeville. That’s what we want.”
The school district has not made a decision on its plans for the other portion of the property, according to Vasquez.
“We’re going to have to talk about (this),” he said. “We haven’t got to that point yet of what we’re going to do next.”
The subject has not been broached at any point during the public portions of either of the past two meetings of the district’s board of trustees.
The subject of the district’s sale of the property did appear on the agenda for the Oct. 22 special-called meeting, but it was listed under items to be discussed in closed session.
“At this point, we’re just going to hold off for a little bit to see what the city ends up doing with theirs and how they close out their deal,” Vasquez added. “Then we’ll look at what we do next.”
He said the idea of Garmen agreeing to purchase the district’s portion of the property could still be on the table, as would the idea of the district relisting the property for sale.
The City Council also unanimously approved two other items of note at the Nov. 23 meeting.
Item 5 on the agenda was the discussion and action on approving a job description for a golf operations superintendent position at the John C. Beasley Municipal Golf Course. The description as presented by Benson, which included a yearly salary between $35,000 and $45,000, was approved.
The council also approved hiring attorney Al Ozuna to represent the city in a civil case filed against the city of Taft by Sharon Watts stemming from incidents with police officer Roberto M. Moreno. Before joining the department in Taft, Moreno previously was employed by the Beeville Police Department.
