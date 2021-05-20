The students from New Life Church really want to attend Camp Zephyr.
About 20 students showed up on a Saturday morning to wash cars for donations and have some fun with their friends.
“I had a lot of fun today,” said Maya Castillo. “It was kind of hot, but the water helped us cool off a little. I can’t wait to go to camp this summer.”
The New Life Students are a group made up of middle and high school kids who meet on Sundays and Wednesdays with Pastor John Paul Gonzales.
Gonzales said the ministry has more than doubled since he and his wife became pastors last August with only four students.
“We had a movie night last night with a good number of kids,” he said. “I’m happy to work with them and watch them grow while learning about God. They show up and hang out, and we teach them about God’s Word.”
The Zephyr Camp will take place from June 14 through 18 in Sandia and costs $265 per camper.
Gonzales only required his students, which come from all over Beeville, Kenedy, Three Rivers and Pettus to pay a $70 deposit.
“We will take care of the rest with fundraisers,” said Gonzales. “I think it’s important for them to go and experience this with all the other kids in the area. We only reserved 35 spots, so unfortunately not everyone gets to go this year.
Next year, we’ll be sure to reserve even more spots,” Gonzales said proudly.
The summer camp features guest speakers, events and musicians for the ministry. Amenities include water sites and multiple outdoor activities including paintball and a tomahawk range, as well as lodging and meals.
Gonzales said total attendance in the past has been from 600 to 800 students.
Exzavier Gonzales, said this summer would be his first time going to camp and he didn’t mind doing fundraisers to get there.
“I’m excited to go,” he said. “What am I looking forward to the most? Praising the Lord with all my friends.”
The students washed about 30 vehicles ranging from vans to motorcycles in front of Aaron’s, occasionally splashing each other with water and soap, entertaining their customers who waited in the shade.
“I came to support the kids,” said Jesse Shultz. “The van needed a wash, and they did a pretty good job. I know they are looking forward to camp so anything we can do to help. I don’t mind.”
Gonzales said they had raised about a third of their $3,000 goal and might hold other fundraisers before camp.
“We appreciate all the support and help from the community,” said Gonzales. “The students have been the ones recruiting and spreading the word this year. They tell their friends, ‘Hey come check it out,’ and we always welcome new members.”
