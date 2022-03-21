Beeville has a brand new main street director, and she is already hard at work brainstorming new events to bring to the town.
Melissa Sanchez has been on the job for three weeks at the time of writing. Sanchez is a Beeville native, completing much of her education in the town.
Once she obtained an associate’s degree from Coastal Bend College, she continued her education at Texas A&M - Corpus Christi. She graduated from TAMU-CC with a bachelor’s degree in communication studies with a minor in public relations in 2010. Sanchez completed her coursework while raising her son as a single mother.
When Sanchez graduated, she had planned on working in promotion and event planning.
During her time in college and throughout her career, Sanchez has viewed her father, Edward Sanchez, her uncle, Jerry Sanchez and her grandmother, Stella Sanchez.
Now that she’s the main street director, Sanchez has been building a communication network with the local business owners.
Sanchez aims to revitalize the downtown area by attracting more businesses and foot traffic to the area. To this end, she wishes to hold more events that the merchants can participate in.
“I have some events planned that I want to get going,” said Sanchez. “I’m looking to start working with the main street advisory board and also our community partners.”
One of these events is an “Imagine Possibilities’’ tour.. This tour would be held via the Texas Downtown Association. Real estate agents would be involved as Sanchez gives a walk-through tour of the vacant buildings in downtown Beeville.
“Anybody who is interested in just looking at the building can come look at it,” said Sanchez. “If they are interested, that’s what the real estate agents would be helpful with.”
Along with this event, Sanchez is also planning a Fourth of July event to celebrate the country’s birthday. While no date has been planned, Sanchez hopes to have a small parade, face painting and live music along with merchant participation to help with business.
While Sanchez hopes to host these events in the future, she eventually hopes to see monthly events occurring in downtown Beeville.
Sanchez has a passion for planning and promoting events. Having been born and raised in Beeville, she also wants to see Beeville grow and thrive.
“I want to make Beeville a place everyone is proud to live in and come visit,” said Sanchez
Sanchez is currently the mother of a 14 year old boy. Her experience as a parent has informed some of her hopes for the future of Beeville.
“I know there’s not a lot to do (for teenagers.)”
Sanchez owns a dog and is a proponent for the potential dog park that may be set up in Beeville.
Sanchez has only just started, but she already has plans for families, teenagers, pets and businesses in the works.
