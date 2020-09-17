BEEVILLE – Almost every day, the Bee County Sheriff’s Office receives reports of loose livestock, which is why officials are hoping that farmers and ranchers will voluntarily participate in a new property registration program.
“We’re asking the landowners (and lessees) to join our program,” said Sheriff Alden Southmayd. “We really want them to because we’re spending enormous amounts of time looking for landowners whenever we get reports of loose livestock or a cow in the highway.”
The sheriff said Bee County is following the lead of Jim Wells County, which has enjoyed success with its own registration program. Southmayd hopes that all of the state’s counties adopt a similar system.
“We saw how well it was working for them, so we decided to jump on board with it,” he said.
Participation is not mandatory, but those who wish to register are asked to do so online or visit the Bee County Sheriff’s Office...
