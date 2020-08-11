SINTON – The first step in staffing one of the country’s newest steel mills will be held Aug. 15-16.
Steel Dynamics will host an open application day for its newest flat roll steel plant, which is currently under construction just outside of Sinton.
The event will be held Saturday, Aug. 15, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 16, from noon to 5 p.m. at the Sinton Community Center, located 1301 E. Sinton St.
“As we continue to grow and build this plant, then we’ll bring some people on. This event is the one that people will be hired on to staff the Sinton project. We need some positions filled immediately and some others not until a year from now, but this is where we would pull those people, from these applications,” said Glenn A. Pushis, the company’s senior vice president for special projects.
Pushis said the company will be looking to hire close to 600 workers over the next year to staff the new mill, which would be its first west of the Mississippi River.
Pushis said the company’s goal is to have the mill operational by next summer.
The two-day application event, Pushis noted, is not a hiring event, and there will be no interviews conducted.
“It’s not a hiring event. It’s an application day where people come and fill out an application,” he said. “We need probably close to 600 people for this facility yet, so we need everything from accountants to engineers to operators to laborers to every single job that’s out there in a plant that you can think of, so that’s what this is about.
“... Bring a resume with you if you have one. If you don’t, that’s OK too. We’re just going to go ahead and have you fill out that application, hand it in and tell us what kind of jobs you’re interested in.”