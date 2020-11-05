New technology to aid hospital in stroke response

BEEVILLE – Those who grew up watching the hit Hanna-Barbera cartoon series The Jetsons know that variations of different space-age technology continue to become part of our 21st century lives.
Perhaps this is most evident in health care. In the case of Christus Spohn Hospital-Beeville, the implementation of its teleneurology program promises to safeguard the quality of life for those suffering a stroke.
Through a partnership with Dallas-based Access Physicians, the hospital in Beeville was one of three Christus hospitals – Alice and Kleberg being the others – to begin the teleneurology program. In addition to the medical staff, a key component is the telecart, which includes a video monitor and camera that allows a neuorologist to examine a patient in real time.
“It’s like a large iPad on wheels,” said Amanda Webb, Christus’ director of neurovascular services,. “They log in via Zoom and with the camera capacity on the cart, they can zoom in on the patient’s pupils.”
While the participating neurologists are off-site, each of them are board certified, Webb said.
Whenever a patient presenting a neurological concern is brought to the hospital’s emergency room, she said, the teleneurology team will spring into action. A neurologist is brought up on screen, ready to begin assessing the situation from the moment the patient arrives.
“If it is a stroke, (the patient) can stay there in Beeville and the neurologist can order staple treatment,” Webb said. “They are the same neurologists that are at the hospital in Corpus Christi. If they determine they need to be transferred to Corpus Christi, they would have the same doctors.”
The neurologist who first has contact with the patient would then direct their care and also reexamine them each day they remain in the hospital, she said...
Read more in our weekly edition. Click to Subscribe or call 361-343-5226.
https://coastalbendpublishing.com/mysoutexmembership/subscribe/