New technology to aid hospital in stroke response

Christus Spohn Hospital-Beeville emergency room Dr. Conrado Cantu (far left) and registered nurses, from left, Ernesto Porteles, Renelle Romine, Sherry Bruce and Betty Cuellar are among those ready to assist anyone who arrives at the ER with neurological concerns. A new tool, the telecart, has been added to their arsenal as part of the hospital's recently implemented teleneurolgy program. The telecart allows a neurologist to examine a patient in real time and to direct treatment.