Three Beeville residents have come together to open a new tire shop in town.
Mike Garcia, Joe Rosales and Edward Gomez opened Tire Lane back at the end of August. The shop is run by the same operators of Advanced Auto Care. According to Garcia, they originally worked on tires at Advanced Auto Care, but they decided to open Tire Lane to focus entirely on the tire side of their business.
For Garcia, he opened the shop to create a friendly environment to purchase tires. Tire Lane was set up in the familiar Fena gas station building.
Garcia hopes to accommodate customers and get them in and out quickly. He understands that everyone has somewhere to be and something to do. He wants to make sure his customers get service that is professional, fast and affordable.
Rosales hopes to become a place where customers can get taken care of with a friendly smile. Rosales and Garcia met while Rosales was working at Aztec Chevrolet. After that, Rosales went into business with Garcia through Advanced Auto Care.
Gomez aims to offer quality work at an affordable price. Gomez is not one of the owners for Advanced Auto Care. He had been wanting to go into business with Rosales and Garcia for four years. The opportunity presented itself and Gomez could not pass up an opportunity to join Garcia and Rosales in this new business venture.
The idea for Tire Lane was conceived a half year ago, according to Rosales. Getting the Fena gas station as their storefront required hard work from the three owners, as the gas station was in a state of disrepair when the trio first got a hold of it.
“It took a lot of weekends of just hands on, getting the place physically ready. Once the building was in place, then we were able to actually pull the trigger and get the equipment and get everything open.”
Garcia, Rosales and Gomez did not do the work alone. Their wives and children joined them on the weekend in getting the storefront up and running.
Tire Lane does any tire related job, including tire repairs, wheel alignment, tire installation and installation of tire sensors.
Since opening, Rosales has noted that the community has been very supportive.
“For some reason, there’s a connection with the Fena gas station and we get some of the old folks that brings them down memory lane. They are excited to come in and see the building.”
Rosales describes their situation as blessed.
“We just couldn’t ask for anything else,” said Rosales.
Garcia, Rosales and Gomez plan to have an official grand opening for the new storefront at some point in the future. However, no official date for the grand opening has been set.
