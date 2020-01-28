Newest college trustee has 34 years in financial industry

BEEVILLE – William B. Whitworth is the newest member of the Coastal Bend College board of trustees.
He was named Jan. 14 to fill the seat left vacant by Trace Morrill, who resigned to take the position as interim Bee County judge.
“I am excited for the opportunity to work with the Board of Trustees and President Hoggard at Coastal Bend College,” Whitworth said. “I pledge to continue the positive direction created by the existing trustees,” he added.
Whitworth has a background in the financial industry, a field he worked in for 34 years.
He is a graduate of Leadership Corpus Christi, served as the past president of the Beeville Development Authority, past member of the Bee County Chamber of Commerce and chairman of the Glenwood/St. Joseph Cemetery Foundation.
A veteran of the United States Army, Whitworth received his commission from Officer Candidate School from the Infantry School in Fort Benning, Georgia. Duty stations were Fort Polk, Louisiana, and the Republic of Vietnam. He was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge, two Bronze Star Medals, National Defense Service Ribbon, Vietnamese Service Ribbon and Vietnamese Campaign Ribbon.
“We had six very good applicants to fill this position, and we ultimately selected William Whitworth, who stated he wouldn’t seek re-election for the seat,” said Carroll Lohse, college board chair. “We didn’t want to influence the May election, in any manner, in order for the people of Bee County to have their voice heard in that election.”
Whitworth graduated from Texas College of Arts and Industries, Kingsville (now known as Texas A&M University-Kingsville), in 1967 with a BBA. In 1975, he earned his MBA from Sul Ross University in Alpine.
Trustee Jeff Massengill was elected by the board as vice chair, a seat previously held by Morrill.