Traditionally, our annual newsmaker of the year award goes to a person whose name has often appeared in our writings and musings about the community.
But, what would 2020 be without a departure from the norm?
That’s why this year’s newsmaker of the year is going to the two people, who in the first month of this utterly crazy and ridiculous year, actually stopped making the news.
That is to say that they stopped producing it.
Chip and Jeff Latcham stepped away from the community newspaper industry in January, selling the family business to the McElvy Media Group, the parent company of Coastal Bend Publishing.
It was the end of an era for the Beeville Bee-Picayune, which had been owned and operated by the Atkins/Latcham family for 125 years.
They both spent their childhoods in and around the family business, whether it be delivering newspapers, repairing typewriters, keeping inventory or any number of various odd jobs around the shop.
In 1977, shortly after graduating from the University of Texas at Austin, Chip joined the Beeville Bee-Picayune on a full-time basis as a staff reporter before eventually becoming the copy editor and then the editor.
Jeff graduated from UT not long after that and, following pit stops at two other publications, joined the Bee-Picayune in 1981 as the farm and ranch editor.
Eventually, they took the reins of the company as co-publishers of the Bee-Picayune.
Later, they were able to bring several surrounding publications into the fold with the purchases of The Progress in 1998, the Refugio County Press in 2003, the Karnes Countywide in 2011, the Goliad Advance-Guard in 2012 and then what would become The News of San Patricio in 2014.
Jeff headed the business side of the company, working with the advertising and circulation departments as well as the business office, while Chip managed the editorial side of the company.
By the time the purchase of the San Patricio County newspapers was finalized, they both recognized that the time to step aside was quickly approaching.
Along with that came the realization that there were no Latchams left who could shepherd the family business.
“We knew our family wasn’t going to come back and take over the paper,” said Chip. “When we left, either carrying us out of the office or on our own, there weren’t going to be any more Latchams coming to take our place, so we knew we had to start thinking of a new outcome.”
That realization was a burden.
“It took a little transition time,” Chip said. “I don’t want to say my whole identity was balled up in the Bee-Pic, but it was our family’s business, and it’s hard to let the family business go.
“But, then again, it was time.”
“It weighed on you a little bit,” said Jeff. “Then you get to thinking, (the family) wasn’t in the newspaper business before this; one generation decided to get into it, and the next kept it running.
“So, we said, it’s on us to close the deal; our time is up and that’s fine. It’s time for new voices and new visions.”
They ushered in those new voices and visions with the sale to McElvy Media Group and wrote the final chapter in their family’s legacy in the newspaper industry that dates back to 1894 when their great-grandfather T.R. Atkins traded his hotel in Skidmore for what was then known as the Beeville Picayune.
In 1928, George H. Atkins, Chip and Jeff’s grandfather, purchased the Beeville Bee and merged it with the Picayune to form the Bee-Picayune under the Beeville Publishing Company banner.
In 1960, George’s son-in-law and Chip and Jeff’s father Fred C. Latcham Jr. assumed the role as publisher, a position he held until he passed the torch to his sons.
And the impact that each generation in the family tree has made on the community is readily apparent.
“Our grandfather helped work on and deliver Chase Field. He was on the team that brought that in the 1940s,” Jeff said. “Our father brought the college with an editorial, and he was the first chairman of the board there.”
“Back in the day, we were one of the voices pushing the hospital,” Chip continued, picking up the retelling of the family story from his brother. “Jeff helped in the fight to try to save Chase Field. We helped land the prisons. We were always for anything that would help grow this area.”
“We were always interested,” Jeff said, “in getting more jobs if we could, more opportunity.”
The brothers’ final edition as co-publishers of the Bee-Picayune was dated Jan. 30, 2020.
It marked the end of a 42-plus-year career for Chip and a 39-plus-year career for Jeff.
For the latter, “it was a great relief.”
“I had crossed all the bridges. I was perfectly comfortable,” Jeff said. “You think about, ‘What would great-grandfather think? What would grandfather think? What would father think?’
“I thought, ‘If they are watching, they know the burden it has become. The struggle.”
Chip called the last day “bittersweet,” but also admitted it was a relief to be able to walk away.
“Like Jeff said, it was a relief, but he felt more of the business pressures,” said Chip. “I was tired. I was wrote out. I had pretty much written everything I could think of going around the sun 42 times here at the newspaper.
“I was tired, and I thought it was only right to let someone else try to write editorials or write new stories promoting the college or promoting whatever is going on.”
Since retiring, they have both turned their focus from the family business to the business of family.
For Chip, that means spending time with his wife of 38 years, Lisa; his children, triplets Eric, Julie and Lesley; and his two grandsons.
For Jeff, it means time with his wife of 36 years, Gina; his son, Jake; his daughter, Georgia; and his three grandsons.
What the future holds for the brothers, as is the case for anyone, remains to be seen, but this much is certain: Though the name no longer appears on bylines or on the editorial page, the Latcham name will inexorably be linked to the Beeville Bee-Picayune.
And that simple truth is why – despite the fact that their names didn’t appear often in news stories this year – the brothers Latcham, Frederick C. Latcham III (Chip) and George G. Latcham (Jeff), are our 2020 newsmakers of the year.
