BEEVILLE – Coastal Bend Publishing, an affiliate of McElvy Media Group, is taking ownership of the Beeville Bee-Picayune Feb. 1.
In addition to the Bee-Picayune, Coastal Bend Publishing is purchasing the other four papers owned by Beeville Publishing Company — The News of San Patricio, The Progress, The Advance-Guard Press and Karnes Countywide.
Brothers Jeff and Chip Latcham who have 39 and 42 years, respectively, working in this family business, expanded the company during their years as co-publishers to include newspapers in Live Oak, McMullen, San Patricio, Karnes, Refugio and Goliad counties.
In April 1998, the Latcham family purchased The Progress, which serves Live Oak and McMullen counties.
They would later go on to purchase the Refugio County Press in September 2003.
In February 2011, the Karnes County Times and The Karnes Countywide were purchased, and the publications merged to become the Karnes Countywide.
That following year, in July, the Goliad Advance Guard came to life with the purchase of Goliad’s Texan Express. That paper would later merge with the Refugio County Press to become the The Advance-Guard Press.
In July 2014, the company purchased three newspapers in San Patricio County which would later merge to become The News of San Patricio.
“The Beeville newspaper is in its 125th year in the Atkins and Latcham family ownership,” said Jeff Latcham. “While Chip and I are the fourth generation publishers, community journalism has fed five generations of the family. It’s been an honor and a blessing all these years to service our communities, but it’s time for new ownership, new ideas and new voices. It’s time for a change.”
McElvy Media began in 2012 with one community newspaper and eight employees. Today, the company employs more than 100 people and publishes 25 print editions weekly.
“We’ve been impressed with the knowledge of the business and ideas we’ve heard from Jonathan (McElvy),” said Jeff Latcham. “We know he appreciates community journalism, and we wish him well because good, fair community journalism is critical for democracy. We know he appreciates that too.”
Along with the publication of the five papers here, McElvy Media Group also owns The Greensheet and The Leader in Houston, the Fort Bend Star and the Fort Bend Business Journal in Fort Bend County, and the South Charlotte Weekly, Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly, Waxhaw Weekly and Indian Trail Weekly, all in the Charlotte, North Carolina, area.
“Over the past few months, we’ve had the wonderful opportunity to build lasting relationships with Jeff and Chip Latcham,” said Jonathan McElvy, president and CEO of McElvy Media Group. “These are two of the finest men I know, and we can’t overstate how humbled we are to know they’ve entrusted their family’s business to our company. As with other newspapers we own, our chief goal is to maintain and build on the legacy the Latcham family has left in the communities they serve, and we are excited about Jeff and Chip’s continued involvement in the community as friends of these newspapers.”
The Latchams step down as publishers Jan. 31, and a new publisher will take the helm.
“As we begin our work here, our first job is to make sure the business model of these newspapers is sustainable,” McElvy said. “The economics of newspapers are drastically different than they were even five years ago, and our chief priority is to ensure this community has a viable news product that is relevant, informative and surprising to our readers every week.
“To do that, our company and our managers will be entrenched in this community; we’ll work to maintain and build our reputation as a trusted source of information, and we will always ask for the feedback and support of the readers and businesses who rely on our role as leaders in our community.”