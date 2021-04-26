Next move for elections office still unknown

Bee County commissioners remain at odds over the next step for the Bee County Elections Administration office, where multiple issues with the current building have necessitated the need to move.
During a discussion about the matter April 12, Commissioner Dennis DeWitt said he and fellow Commissioner Kenneth Haggard recently toured the former county jail on Toledo Street. DeWitt fears that the costs for repairs to the facility will exceed previous estimates.
“I don’t think it’s going to come in at $25,000,” DeWitt said. “I think it will be above that.”
Haggard also said that outside contractors would need to be hired because the county does not have the necessary manpower. The building has foundation issues and columns with large cracks, DeWitt said. It also has plumbing problems.
“We need to clean it up and put it up for sale as it sits,” Haggard said.
DeWitt continues to be concerned over issues at the current elections building, including its plumbing and a weakening floor, because of the danger they pose to voters who must visit the building during early voting.
“That’s one problem we have, if the toilet stops working or if a wheelchair falls through the floor, it will be too late and we will be totally remise in doing our jobs.”
Elections Administrator Laura Warnix asked, “If (the jail on Toledo Street) is not feasible, then where are we going to go while my building is being renovated?”
No matter where her department is moved, Warnix acknowledged that any space will cost money to upgrade and make conducive for a new use.
“My main concern is that if my building is renovated, it still doesn’t alleviate the parking situation,” she said. “That’s why we were looking at the old jail. I don’t see potential for us for more growth at the current location.”
Commissioner Sammy Farias said perhaps the best way to address the issue is to use the triage method, by fixing the greatest issues first instead of moving right away.
Judge Trace Morrill asked if the idea in mind was to tear down the jail portion of the building on Toledo Street, leaving just the office portion behind.
“An engineer would have to determine whether the rest of the roof would support the remaining structure,” Haggard said.
Commissioner Kristofer Linney said, “The court voted unanimously to destroy the building. I don’t think it’s right or fair to the people to undo that decision. To me, you’re opening up Pandora’s box. There’s got to be a different solution to the situation.”
Masks
In other business, the commissioners discussed revisiting the requirement that employees wear face coverings to cover their noses and mouths. DeWitt, citing a rise in people who have gotten the COVID-19 vaccinations and a continued decrease in reported cases throughout the county, said he would like that policy to be relaxed. He moved that staff and elected officials be allowed to decide whether they want to wear a mask.
However, only one other commissioner agreed with him, so the motion failed by a 3-2 vote.