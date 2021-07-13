No declaration after all

After a discussion about border issues and deciding to declare a local state of disaster at a special called meeting on June 21, the commissioners court opted to accept the resolution pending special wording to the declaration.
The court agreed to revise the proposed declaration and revisit the resolution at the next special called meeting on June 28, however, the item was not on the agenda and was not mentioned at all.
“It was an oversight on my part and I am still working on the draft,” said County Judge Trace Morrill. “No circumstances have changed and there’s no reason to go against the court’s decision to fix the wording. We want to include the fact that it’s not an emergency in our county and we are not being overrun.”
Falls City recently invited Goliad Sheriff Roy Boyd to speak at a townhall meeting regarding a recent spike in illegal immigration activity in Karnes County.
Boyd said 12 “stash sites” have been located throughout Goliad County, from the Bee County line to the Karnes County line, Pettus and Weesatche.
Large signs telling the cartel they are not welcome in Goliad were placed at the border of Bee County as well.
During the presentation, a woman in the crowd asked, “Why did Bee County opt out of declaring disaster? Is there a possibility the cartels got to the politicians?”
On June 28, at 3 a.m., a Live Oak County deputy initiated a pursuit on a white GMS 2500 HD, on South Interstate 37, exited on county road 888, then turned on farm-to-market road 534 until the truck finally bailed out on farm-to-market road 796.
Live Oak officials said only a driver and navigator (passenger) fled on foot but were not found. Texas Wrecker was called for recovery of the vehicle that was confirmed to be stolen, and with license plates that did not match and were possibly stolen from a different vehicle in Houston as well.
“The truth is I’m scared,” said Gala Croft, a Bee County landowner and victim of fence damage from previous pursuits and bailouts. “I’m terrified to be on my own property and it’s only going to get worse. I appreciate the efforts our governor is making and hope our county follows in those steps.”
Sheriff Alden Southmayd, at the June 21 commissioners court meeting, made his recommendation to the court to change words like “overwhelmed” and claimed there was not an emergency in Bee County like adjacent counties.
Bee County Deputy Chief Ronnie Jones echoed that sentiment, saying the sheriff’s office continues to work with surrounding counties and that bailouts are a result from other agencies pursuits into the county while insisting that illegal immigration is not a growing issue.
“The sheriff’s office did not bring up the declaration,” said Jones. “That discussion was initiated by the commissioners and that was their decision. We support their decision and continue to patrol our community and will update the court with any changes. But it’s just not an issue here right now.”
On June 28, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a revised border crisis disaster declaration, which includes 28 counties, instead of the original 34.
On July 1, McMullen County and McMullen County Sheriff Emmett Shelton along with Kinney, Montgomery, Edwards, Hudspeth, Galveston counties and the Federal Police Foundation-Immigration and Customs Enforcement Officers Division filed a lawsuit against President Joe Biden for recent changes to immigration policy.
The lawsuit was filed in the US District Court for the Southern District, Galveston Division and in addition to Biden, sued the US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, Acting Director of US ICE Tae Johnson and Troy Miller, a senior officer performing the duties of the Commissioner of Customer and Border Protection.
Instead of enforcing immigration law established by Congress, ICE has been directed to only focus on three groups including; those who pose a national security threat, including known or suspected terrorists; those who illegally crossed the border after Nov. 1, 2020; and those who have already been convicted of aggravated felonies or are gang members.
As a result of the new policy, ICE reported a record- low 2,962 deportations in April. Fiscal 2020 deportation averages were 8,634 per month.
