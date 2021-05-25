No more masks

Bee County employees and public officials are no longer required to wear a mask.
On May 11 during a special meeting, the Bee County Commissioners rescinded the policy regarding required face coverings for all personnel effective immediately. The policy will, however, allow employees to exercise discretion.
“It’s not required anymore, but it’s an individual option for personnel and elected officials,” said Precinct 2 Commissioner Dennis DeWitt.
Precinct 1 Commissioner Kristopher Linney said he felt it was time to remove the mandate based on low confirmed case numbers in Bee County.
“Less than .02% of Bee County has active cases,” he said. “There are a lot of county employees that are ready to take them off. If you want to wear them, then by all means, you have every right to continue wearing them and do so. But I think it’s time to take this off.”
Linney’s original motion was amended to give employees the option after a discussion with human resource specialist Jaime Castillo.
Castillo said the policy should accommodate employees who still choose to wear a mask for various reasons.
County Judge Trace Morrill pointed out that if the mandate was only rescinded, employees could possibly be forced not to wear masks.
He also stated that the courts are subject to the Office of Court Administration rules, which controls county policy with respect to courtroom activities.
The county will maintain “check-in stations” at the courthouse and tax office where there is a higher volume of traffic. They have not required the public to wear a mask since Gov. Greg Abbott removed the state mandate.
The motion passed with a 4-1 vote.
