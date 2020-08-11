No more ‘meth’ing around

BEEVILLE – Local lawmen continue to make strides against the area’s illegal drug trade.
According to Chief Deputy Ronnie Jones of the Bee County Sheriff’s Office, Sgt. John Billman conducted a traffic stop July 28 in Tuleta on Charco Road.
Deputies Guadalupe Muñoz and Lindsay Scotten responded to assist and the officers confirmed that the vehicle’s driver, 32-year-old Rupert Pacheco of Beeville was found to have two outstanding arrest warrants issued out of Bexar County. There, he was charged with tampering with government records and assault family violence impeding breath or circulation. As a result, Pacheco was placed under arrest.
Sgt. Billman, after gaining consent to search the vehicle and its contents, searched a bag belonging to another occupant, 30-year-old Katrina Gonzales, where he found a small amount of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.