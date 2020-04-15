The total number of COVID-19 cases in Bee County remains at three.
The Drive through COVID-19 festing facility has conducted 77 tests as of Wednesday. Of those 77 tests: 64 came back negative; three came back positive with one in Nueces County and two in Bee County; and 10 remain pending.
Testing has occurred, and likely will continue to occur, at one or more of the private clinics here in the county.
If a positive test occurs, the county will be notified.
The third Bee County case originated from a private clinic test.
The COVID-19 help line is open weekdays from 1 -4 p.m. at 361-492-5981.
Anyone concerned that they may have contracted this coronavirus and especially if experiencing the following symptoms — fever, cough, or shortness of breath — should contact their healthcare provider, or the help line at 361-492-5981 if they do not have a healthcare provider.
The Center for Disease Control recommends that everyone wear a covering over the mouth and nose when in public. It can be homemade; it can be a bandana; it can be any cloth covering.