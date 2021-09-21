On Thursday, Sept. 16, the Joe Barnhart Scholars Award will be granted to one full-time junior at A.C. Jones High School. The scholarship winner will be announced live via The Joe Barnhart Scholarship Program’s Facebook page at 3:45 p.m.
The purpose of the award is to encourage superior students to excel. The award is not necessarily based on the highest academic standing and takes into account the student’s potential for contributions to the world in the areas of civics, religion, other humanities, business or professions. The award amount is $10,000 and may be given for four years for a possible total of $50,000. A one-time award, the Maggie Price Scholarship Award, of $15,000 will be given in the first year of college to the three remaining finalists.
Each of the four finalists this year is representative of an all-around student. All are ranked in the top 10% out of a class of 203 and have a resumé that details many varied activities.
Lana Garcia
Lana Garcia has known for years that she will pursue a career as a lawyer. Ensuring that her clients are represented without bias and with equal justice under the law is at the heart of Lana’s mission to establish herself in the legal profession. Lana has her sights set on both Northwestern University and the University of Texas-Austin to obtain a degree in political science prior to entering law school. Lana would like to one day be in a position in her career where she can help to mold and create policies which advance equality. Lana is a Barnhart Student Ambassador, a member of the A.C. Jones Interact Club, and has been an A.C. Jones Student Council Representative. She is also a member of the National Honor Society and has taken several dual credit courses through Del Mar College. Lana has tutored students in math and enjoys playing the piano. She has volunteered extensively throughout the community including the Coastal Bend Food Bank, Tour de Honey Bike Ride and HMD Field Day.
Carly Knapp
The desire to become a psychologist has been in the heart and mind of Carly Knapp for many years. Even as a young child, Carly was fascinated by the inner workings of the human mind and how individuals process and receive information. As a psychologist, she endeavors to increase access to mental health resources for all people in need, regardless of their socioeconomic background. Carly would like to begin her post-secondary education at the University of Texas-Austin where she will begin her pursuit of psychology. Carly is a member of the National Honor Society and is a highly decorated athlete in volleyball, soccer and track. She is a member of the Gifted and Talented Program and has accrued many dual credit hours through Coastal Bend College. She also holds numerous leadership positions in athletics and clubs, is a Barnhart Student Ambassador and volunteers frequently at the Coastal Bend Food Bank, the Child Hospital Encouragement Program and BISD Field Day Programs.
Kinlee Ramon
Kinlee Ramon has had a lifelong goal to pursue a career which allows her to give back and make a substantial contribution to society. This objective has inspired her to combine two of her passions into a singular profession, pediatric oncology. Kinlee has a heart for children and would like to fight to end childhood cancer. She will begin her post-secondary education at the University of Texas-Austin. She is also a highly decorated vocalist and pianist at A.C. Jones and has been recognized at the state level. She would like to bring her love of music to her patients and help them to take their mind off their hospital surroundings. Kinlee is a member of the National Honor Society, the A.C. Jones Interact Club, and is a Barnhart Student Ambassador. She has taken numerous course hours through the dual credit program at Coastal Bend College and has received numerous honors and awards through her participation in soccer, tennis and varsity choir. Kinlee has volunteered with Beeville Youth in Action, the Beeville Art Museum and the Corpus Christi Food Bank.
Lucie Ruiz
Lucie Ruiz would like to become an orthodontist and help others obtain a perfect smile. Her fear of orthodontics subsequently turned into an eager interest when she encountered a kind and highly professional orthodontist. This sparked her desire to choose this dental career path and assist others. She plans to begin her collegiate journey at the University of Texas-Austin where she will major in biology. Lucie is a member of the National Honor Society, the National Society of High School Honors and is a Barnhart Student Ambassador. She is also a member of the A.C. Jones Interact Club. She is a highly decorated cheerleader at A.C. Jones and has participated in many competitions. Lucie is in the dual credit program through Coastal Bend College and has already completed several course hours. She also volunteers extensively throughout the community. She most especially enjoys her time visiting and playing games with the elderly at Hacienda Oaks Nursing Home. She also gives of her time with the Little Trojan Cheer Camp, the Western Week Parade, and at National Night Out.