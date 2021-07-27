A new collection station will open in Mineral on Aug. 3 at 8 a.m.
The current station located at the Normanna Center will be permanently closed, and equipment will be relocated to a Bee County property in Mineral near the intersections of FM road 623 Mineral to Pettus and FM road 673 Beeville to Pawnee.
Pct. 2 County Commissioner Dennis DeWitt said the relocation has been in the process since spring of last year.
“The court believes very strongly we should be operating citizens’ facilities from actual county owned property in lieu of from private property leased on a yearly or otherwise basis,” said DeWitt. “The Skidmore area citizens’ collection station was relocated a few years ago to Bee County property on the Papalote side of Skidmore off State Highway 181 with this court philosophy in mind.”
DeWitt suggested that patrons visit the Mineral site prior to its opening date in August.
“It is understood the driving distance to dispose of waste materials will slightly increase from some patrons,” said DeWitt. “But it will also decrease for others. We searched for many months for replacement property near the current location, in order to keep the collection station in the current general area – with no luck.”
Signage and fencing were also installed, as well as electrical connections for the compactor.
“By utilizing existing county (owned) property, a savings of approximately $100,000 of Bee County tax dollars was realized (due to) no land purchase and existing electricity, septic system, a public building and a water well. Also, this is not counting future lease considerations.”
The relocation of the compactor is set to be completed this weekend, and all current policies and regulations including schedule days, times and fees will apply.
There will be no change of hours of operation.
For more information and updates contact Bee County Road and Bridge at 361-621-1555.
