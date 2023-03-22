Even now, the Rialto Theater in Beeville has not lost hold of its stately charm.
The air is thick with history, the Art Deco interior and aesthetic as timeless and eye-catching as it was when the theater first opened, over 100 years ago.
“We want the public to know that there is work going on in the Rialto,” Mark Parsons, president of the Rialto Preservation Association, told the Bee-Picayune. “It’s a little more difficult to tell from the outside but (most) of the infrastructure has been completed, just a final few little phases, the sprinkler system and a little more on the electrical and the plumbing. It’s mostly just a lot of cosmetic things that we want to accomplish.”
The Association has been working a long time to try and bring the old theater back to life – since the early
1990s, purchasing the theater from the bank after it closed its doors for good in the 1980s. Even now, many hold dear memories of the place.
“A lot of people had gone to movies here, maybe had their first date here,” Parsons said. “So there’s a lot of nostalgia.”
The theater provided the first radio station for greater South Texas, KFRB, in 1924. It is the only remaining historic movie place between Houston and McAllen and is designated a Texas Historic Landmark, one of 11 movie theaters in Texas listed on the National Register for Historic Places. Built in 1922 as the flagship theater of the Hall Brothers, it operated continuously for 64 years, until 1986, surviving a basement fire in 1935.
That fire prompted a redesign by the renowned architect John Eberson, who also designed the Majestic Theaters in San Antonio, Houston and Dallas.
Progress has been slow, but steady, in restoring the theater to life, but it has recently seen a spark of renewed interest. In November the theater opened its doors for the Beeville Downtown Wine Walk, which offered many a sneak peek at just how far the beautification and refurbishing of the lobby area has come.
The adjoining barber shop has been joined into the theater lobby proper; the counter areas there will become a new concession stand, and the lobby is now enlarged as a result. Many of the historic aspects of the barber shop are preserved as well, from its windows to its chairs, allowing visitors to eventually enjoy both the comforts of modernity and the memories of history. Infrastructure improvements are well underway, and there’s finally an end in sight to the improvements…though it may still be some time before anyone’s able to enjoy movies on the Rialto’s screen.
“It’ll be at least a year-and-a–half to two years (before the theater is open),” Parsons said, noting that this could change if a wellspring of support from the community comes in. More short-term, though, are the lobby improvements: the Rialto’s lobby is going to be ready to receive guests within the next two months.
What becomes of the historic theater is multifaceted. The stage won’t simply host movie projections, but a whole range of entertainment, from plays, concerts, educational programs, cultural events, comedians, dance, storytelling and many more.
The Rialto Theater is a community treasure – and the community’s support is the primary way it will be restored to former and future glory. Anyone interested in supporting the Association’s preservation and renovation efforts should contact Parsons at 361-358-3859.