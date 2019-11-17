“Your mission is not done,” retired Lt. Colonel Karl Clark told veterans Monday. “Please lead this country or I am afraid you are going to continue to see what is on the news every night.”
Clark, guest speaker at the Coastal Bend College ceremony that morning, said that the youth of this country need leadership, and it is the veterans who can provide this.
“I need you to stop and correct some of these young people that don’t understand what it means for the national anthem to be played and to keep walking,” said the college instructor on the Alice campus. “I need you to teach them that when a woman goes through a door, you stop and open the door.
“I need you to teach them to say, ‘yes, sir’ and ‘no, sir’ and to respect one another.
“I think if we do those small things, the big things won’t happen.
“I feel the only way it is going to change is through our communities led by veterans.”
His words came to a room filled with not just employees but students of this college.
“We’re here for one purpose,” he said. “That’s to honor the veterans — the men and women who have served this country with distinction from the beginning of the American Revolution to today.”
And while the term “man” is used frequently, it is both men and women who are being honored that day.
“Yes, women have been at war from the very beginning,” he said. “You can even go back into American Revolution.
“You can even talk about Cathay Williams who was one of the original Buffalo Soldiers. Yes, women were at war.”
He advocated that all veterans can help by being role models for the community.
“There is another service that is not done and that is the service for the community,” he said. “There are three words that are strongly needed in this country today.
“Morals, values and ethics.”
