Early voting begins soon, and the Bee County Elections Office staff is ready to meet the challenge this year, which will consist of more than simply the general election.
“Because we had to cancel the city, ISD and college elections in May due to COVID-19, we are holding those elections at the same time that the general election takes place on Nov. 3,” said local elections administrator Laura Warnix.
In addition to the general election which has candidates running from the local level all the way to the presidency this year, voters will also have a chance to elect or re-elect trustees in all Bee County school districts as well as Costal Bend College and the city of Beeville, which has 14 charter amendments on the ballot.
And because of the additions, there are 34 different ballots which will be used at election time.
Voters will not have to make that choice, though.
“Thankfully, we have a scanner that automates it for us,” added Warnix. “Each ballot is specific to the area in which the person needs to be voting. All we have to do is scan their ID, and it will tell us which ballot to give them based on their address.”
Warnix, along with two of her staff, Trish Puente and Andrea Martinez, were busy all day Wednesday, Sept. 16, testing the automatic voting equipment...
