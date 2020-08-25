Notorious dealers busted

BEEVILLE – As a result of a continuing partnership between federal and local law-enforcement agencies, two men who officials say are known for dealing drugs in Bee and Live Oak counties are in federal custody. Both men are charged with possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine and each faces 10 years to life in prison if convicted.
Beeville police received information that 44-year-old Conrad Ruiz Jr. of Beeville was selling methamphetamine in both counties, said Chief Robert Bridge of the Beeville Police Department. This resulted in police entering a joint investigation with the George West Police Department, Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency and U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations.
According to a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas in Corpus Christi, agents and officers set up two separate drug purchases on July 30 and Aug. 6, in which Ruiz met with a confidential source to whom he sold a total of 63.77 grams of suspected methamphetamine. The price of the two transactions totaled $1,800.
William J. Gibbs Jr. is a reporter at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 361-358-5220, or by email at wgibbs@mysoutex.com.