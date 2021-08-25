Four dogs from the Beeville Animal Control shelter were able to safely travel to a rescue in Carrollton thanks to multiple volunteers who offered their own vehicles, a plane and an overnight stay in a hotel room last week.
The dogs had been at the Beeville Animal Control for three weeks before Animal Control Administrator Lupe Valdez III, and Officer Raquel Martinez focused on getting the rescues into their new homes.
“A lot goes into finding open rescues who are willing to accept these dogs and planning everything,” said Martinez. “It’s very stressful and involves a lot of coordinating and details that most people don’t realize when they abandon their dogs. Our jobs go way past 5 p.m., and it’s all for the best interest of our animals.”
Martinez said this journey was particularly difficult because there were so many different parts.
“We had four sets of very generous volunteers transport from Beeville to San Antonio, then to Waco; then a last-minute hiccup kind of threw everything in the air,” she said. “Our pilot volunteered to transport another set of dogs so it threw off the timing a little bit. But how can I complain when someone is doing great things out of the kindness of their heart? We just started going through different plans and options on the fly.”
Valdez said Martinez specializes in their rescue efforts, but lately his officers have been overwhelmed with owners trying to surrender their pets.
“We are full,” he said. “It’s a statewide issue right now, but we only have eight kennels. Almost every other call we get is for a surrender. For every dog we move out, another four will come in. We need help with fostering because we just don’t have the room.”
The Beeville shelter is a no-kill shelter, and the officers make it their personal duty to make sure every animal gets moved to a rescue or new owner.
“Volunteers like Ms. (Linda) Lewis from Pet Assistance have really helped us out,” he said. “This is not a dog pound where people can just get rid of their pets when they’re tired of them.”
Martinez said she was surprised and shocked when Byron Penados, a volunteer from Pilots N Paws offered to help the Beeville dogs on their last leg.
But she was even more surprised when a woman she refers to as her mentor stepped in at the last minute when Martinez ran into problems that seemed to have no solution.
“Barb (Kaeru) told me ‘It’s OK, we’ll figure something out; don’t worry,’” Martinez shared. “But I couldn’t stop worrying and stressing about what was going to happen to the dogs after they landed. They had nowhere to go, and finding boarding at the last minute with no vaccinations and limited funds made it more difficult.”
Martinez said Kaeru couldn’t take the four dogs to her home because of multiple dogs that she owns, including an alpha dog that does not take kindly to visitors.
“Finally she said she would get a hotel room and stay with the four dogs overnight,” Martinez said. “She kept them safe and fed them and took care of them until the rescue opened and could take them in. Then she drove them over there. Who does that? People who care. We are so grateful for our volunteers.”
For more information on how to foster, volunteer or donate, visit the shelter’s new Facebook page: Beeville Animal Control-Shelter.
•arivera@mysoutex.com•