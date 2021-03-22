Nursing home admin, team weather the storm

It was only January when Bob DuPriest came aboard as the administrator of Hacienda Oaks Nursing & Rehab in Beeville. But he already has seen the home weather its first crisis in the form of the Arctic blast that put Beeville at a standstill for much of the week of Feb. 14.
“I wasn’t expecting the ‘Polar Express’ to shut my water off for five days,” he said. “But the staff made it. We didn’t have any gaps. I couldn’t have been more pleased.”
When the home had no running water, DuPriest said employees sprung into action. They found friends and family members with private wells who allowed the employees to fill up containers that they then transported back to Hacienda Oaks so meals could be cooked and toilets could be flushed.
“There were no interruptions in meal service,” he said. “There were no gaps in nursing.
“People just made the effort. They either got here or they stayed here. They gave it their all, they took care of their families and they got to work.”
Amid the cold snap, which came during the ongoing nationwide coin shortage, DuPriest and some staff members were able to find a bank that would convert $50 in paper money into quarters so that they could then wash residents’ clothes at a coin-operated laundry in Goliad.
The cold resulted in 12-14 pipe breaks in the Hacienda Oaks building, but there were no major system failures.
“The community reached out to us big time,” DuPriest said. “The staff pitched in. They are unsung heroes.”
Rising to a challenge is nothing new for DuPriest, 63, who has enjoyed a lengthy career in the long-term care industry. Prior to coming to Hacienda Oaks, DuPriest was the administrator of other residential facilities in Soccoro, Austin and Amarillo.
“I kind of backed into long-term care,” he said. “My wife and I owned a company that provided psychotherapeutic care to children and adolescents. I also owned an insurance brokerage company.”
When DuPriest went back to school to earn a master’s degree, he decided to do his practicum at a long-term care facility. Through meeting people who lived through many of the significant events in modern history, the self-professed American history buff fell in love.
“Getting into long-term care and meeting these people was an eye opener,” DuPriest said. “I got rid of the insurance brokerage and never looked back. I enjoyed every minute of it.”
As he did in other facilities he has managed, DuPriest has set two goals for Hacienda Oaks: to be the provider of choice and the employer of choice when it comes to providing long-term care in the region.
“The people I’ve got here aren’t here for a paycheck,” he said. “They’re here because it matters to them. Part of their self worth comes from what they do at work.”
This, DuPriest said, is why Hacienda Oaks is the area’s only facility to hold a four-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
DuPriest, in addition to having an apartment where he resides during the week in Beeville, has a home in Cibolo that he shares with his wife, Maricela. A licensed clinical social worker and supervisor, she is employed as a psychotherapist. The couple have four grown children and three grandchildren.
A veteran of the U.S. Army Reserve and the Texas Army National Guard, DuPriest earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas in Austin. He also holds a master’s degree in health care administration, which was earned at Webster University in St. Louis. DuPriest is a member of the American College of Health Care Executives.