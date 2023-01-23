James Walls never knew he had a sister – nor did he know that his sister had been searching for him her whole life.
Kathryn Ann Kaufman was raised from infancy in an orphanage, and was old enough when she was finally adopted to remember this fact, to know that somewhere, out there, there was a family, a mother, a place where she came from.
“I’ve been hunting my entire life,” Kaufman said. “I was put in an orphanage. When I was adopted, I was old enough to remember that I was in an orphanage, that somebody had put me up there.”
It was only thanks to the DNA testing and matching registry of Ancestry.com that the siblings were able to find one another, and to Walls, it was a complete surprise, a discovery that his cousin Kent made.
“He called me and goes ‘Jimmy, I think I’ve found your sister,’” Walls recalled. “And I go ‘what? I got no sister.’”
Walls contacted his half-brother, and they went through their shared mother’s personal effects, including a box of documents which, sure enough, contained a smoking gun: a document certifying that an infant female had been left in the care of the state of West Virginia on October 24, 1957.
Kaufman described the yearning she’d felt, the sense of a great mystery hanging over her life.
“Anybody who is adopted always has that feeling of ‘I gotta know, I gotta find out what happened.’”
Kaufman was adopted and grew up in West Virginia; she now resides in Florida. Walls has lived in Texas the past 30 years. Kaufman described searching for family, but until relatively recently she simply could not find any meaningful clues as to where she came from. It’s only now, with the large digital database of DNA and family trees that services like Ancestry.com are creating, that she realized she had a real chance of finding – or being found.
“Man, I got a chance of
finding out,” Kaufman said. “Well, I was pretty old, so I (worried) ‘oh God, what if nobody’s alive?’ but look! I found my brother.”
When the discovery was first made, Kaufman was stricken by illness and unable to make the journey out to Texas for the reunion. Instead, Walls took the initiative and drove out to Florida on New Year’s Eve to surprise the sister he never knew he had.
“So this was supposed to be the very first meeting, but he couldn’t wait,” Kaufman recalled. “It was killing me, I just couldn’t drive at that point.”
Now she’s finally made the trip out to visit with Walls and his family, friends – to meet the people she’d been waiting for, looking for, for so long.
“It’s incredible, there’s no words that can even explain it,” Kaufman said. “When somebody’s been searching all of their life and you find it, what else can you say? Everything is complete now.”
Walls’ takeaway from all this is that there’s great value in knowing where you come from.
“Do your ancestry. Do it!” Walls said. “Don’t say I wanna do it, just do it. You’re going to be surprised.”
How it works is that Ancestry.com offers DNA testing kits, which can be purchased online and delivered to your address. Submitting DNA requires creating a unique account with the service, and from there your DNA is paired with the account. The service then allows you to match your DNA to others who share it, and trace that DNA back to determine where you came from.