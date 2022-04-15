We kept a hummingbird feeder available throughout the winter on the off chance that a hummer might visit and need sustenance. This winter, we had no takers, but then, in mid-March, a lovely bird came in and began sipping the nectar. However, this bird was too large for a hummer, and it was also a gorgeous golden orange color. It was an oriole.
Several oriole species occur in this part of South Texas. One species is a resident, several are breeders, and a few are just passing through. What species was this one drinking from our hummingbird feeder? It had the rich orange color that many orioles have, and it also had the black patterning found on orioles. This one had a black face and bib, but the whole head was not black. It looked like it was a blackbird wearing an orange “hoodie.” This oriole was a hooded oriole.
Hooded orioles (Icterus cucullatus) are slender, medium-sized birds that breed in South Texas and the southwest. In winter, they migrate south to the western slopes of the Sierra Madre in Mexico. However, they are one of the earliest orioles to return in the spring, hence our bird’s March arrival. We were delighted to see him.
I immediately cut three oranges in halves and speared them onto a homemade fruit feeder. This feeder is nothing more than a flat, thin board with six nails driven all the way through it. I hung the orange feeder near our flowering redbud tree, and within hours, the male hooded oriole had found it. Soon he was joined by a female. Together they winkled the juicy orange pulp from the rinds. I replaced them with fresh fruit when the orange halves were empty except for the segmental membranes. I wanted these orioles to stay here and breed in our yard.
But there was a problem. Hooded orioles have a distinct preference for palm trees as nesting sites. The website allaboutbirds.org states that these birds are often called “palm-leaf orioles” because they build their nests on the undersides of partially folded palm fronds. The female actually “sews” the nest to the frond by piercing the leaf with her beak, pulling fibers through the holes. The nest is a pendulous, woven sack, carefully designed to protect the babies and perhaps gently rock them to sleep in the breeze. Our problem was that we had no palms on our farm. Could they use some other tree?
I read that hooded orioles occasionally use pecan trees whose large pinnate leaves resemble palm fronds. Oops, we have no pecan trees, either. And the hooded orioles leave the abundant mesquite trees to the Bullock’s and orchard orioles. Our resident orioles, the Audubon’s orioles, build their semi-pensile nests in small trees and bushes in the brush. Hooded orioles prefer more open woodlands, even urban landscapes, with palms, of course.
Well, I guess this pair of hoodeds will look further afield for a nest site. I can see a couple of tall, Washingtonia palms about a quarter of a mile away. And there are numerous Sabal palms on Medio Creek, less than five miles away. Perhaps they will choose one of these places and still come by for oranges.
If not, I will keep the halved oranges fresh and the hummingbird feeders full. Our resident pair of Audubon’s orioles love oranges and nectar too. Soon the migrating Baltimore orioles will pass through as well. There is nothing a Baltimore likes more than sweet juice and orange pulp…except maybe grape jelly. Some of us put out little cups of jelly just for these guys.
Open pastures with scattered mesquites attract our other breeding orioles: the Bullock’s oriole (the close cousin of the Baltimore) and the smaller, chestnut-colored orchard oriole. These two species are so tightly associated with mesquites in South Texas that they are nicknamed the “big mesquite oriole” and the “little mesquite oriole.”
We are sure to see Bullock’s and orchard orioles on our Brush Country farm this season. And the sweet Audubon’s orioles are always here. Maybe we will even attract hooded and Baltimore orioles. Keep the oranges coming, and like us, you should see them, too.