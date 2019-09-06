BEEVILLE — Officers with the Beeville Police Department joined investigators with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in serving arrest warrants on individuals at the Starlite Motel early Wednesday, Aug. 28.
Police Chief Robert J. Bridge said the federal agency has been investigating possible drug dealing activity here for some time and they coordinated the raid just before 6 a.m.
Those assisting in the raid included troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office, Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office and George West Police Department.
Detective Sgt. Baldo Salazar of the BPD said investigators suspected drug dealing had been going on at that location for some time.
Bridge said a task force headed by Homeland Security was called in to join the investigation so that federal charges could be filed against the suspects.
Two persons were arrested, Matilde “Dato” Moreno, 39, and Michelle Estrada, 34.
Moreno was charged with conspiracy to commit manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.
Estrada was charged with conspiracy to commit manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.
All the charges are being filed in federal court.
At about noon the same day, police arrested Guadalupe Acosta, 25, on similar charges related to the same investigation.
He was taken into custody in the 1400 block of West Sylvia Street.
That arrest led to the apprehension of another suspect, Jason Hernandez, 36. Bridge said that suspect was wanted on an arrest warrant issued in Michigan that involved three counts of sexual assault.