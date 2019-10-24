Officers break up drug ring at motel

BEEVILLE – A tip from Coastal Bend Crime Stoppers led Beeville Police Department officers to a unit at the Executive Inn Wednesday evening to break up a narcotics operation.
Police Chief Robert Bridge said detectives and patrol officers converged on a room on the back side of the complex at 1601 N. St. Mary’s St. just before 5 p.m.
Once inside officers detained two women and one man as they searched the room, using a search warrant issued earlier in the day.
Bridge said officers found enough synthetic marijuana in the room to arrest two occupants on first degree felony charges for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 2-A, four to 400 grams.
Those charged were identified as Manuel “Shark” Suniga, 45, and Donna Garcia, 41. Both suspects were still in custody Thursday afternoon at the Bee County Jail.
Suniga was being held on bonds totaling $28,000 and Garcia’s bonds totaled $30,000.
According to Bridge and Detective Sgt. Baldo Salazar, officers also charged one of the two suspects with the state jail felony of possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram.
The staff at the county jail said Garcia also was charged with the third degree felony of tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair its usage as evidence of a crime.
Bridge said officers also found some checks in the room that they were able to connect to a recent burglary at a residence on the city’s west side.
The discovery of the stolen checks has resulted in detectives opening another investigation and charges related to that incident could be pending.
The chief said a third person, a female, was in the room at the time of the raid and she was released because of health issues.
Bridge asked that anyone who might have information on drug activity in the city to contact Coastal Bend Crime Stoppers.
Witnesses who provide tips are never identified and Crime Stoppers is able to pay cash rewards to those who provide information leading to an arrest without ever knowing the identity of the caller.
The organization’s hotline can be reached by calling (361) 362-0106.
Gary Kent is a reporter at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 358-2550, ext. 120, or at reporter@mySouTex.com.