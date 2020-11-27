by William J. Gibbs Jr.
Senior Reporter
T
hree Beeville residents could face up to life in prison after police say they were transporting sizable quantities of synthetic marijuana – often referred to as K2.
Detective Baldo Salazar of the Beeville Police Department said that on Nov. 3, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle outside the Dollar General store in the 1200 block of South Washington Street. He said the vehicle, which had come in from out of town, was occupied by three people, one of them being 20-year-old Adriana Gonzales.
During their investigation, officers found “a large quantity of synthetic marijuana” in the vehicle, Salazar said.
“The two other passengers in the vehicle were let go due to Gonzales claiming ownership of the contraband,” he said.
Gonzales was charged with manufacture and delivery of 4-400 grams of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 2A. She was transported to the Bee County Jail.
In an unrelated case, officers on Nov. 9 conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of Reyes Road. A search of the vehicle, which was being driven into Beeville from out of town, produced a large amount of synthetic marijuana, Salazar said.
“There was also a toddler in the car, next to the synthetic marijuana,” he said.
The adults in the vehicle, 42-year-old Paula Flores and 24-year-old Christian Rentiria, both were arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery of 4-400 grams of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 2A and child endangerment. They were transported to the Bee County Jail and the child was released to custody of a family member, Salazar said. Child Protective Services was also notified.
Based on the amount of K2 found during both traffic stops the detective said officials believe that those arrested had been selling the illegal drug. The charge brought against all three who were arrested is considered a first-degree felony, punishable by life, or a term of 5-99 years in state prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
Salazar said there seems to be a lot of synthetic marijuana on Beeville’s streets as of late. He also cautioned that the drug, which is made from plant-based materials sprayed with chemicals, is not a safer alternative to actual cannabis.
According to drugabuse.org, users of synthetic cannabinoids experience some of the same effects as those produced by actual marijuana, such as elevated mood, relaxation, altered perception of surrounding objects and conditions and symptoms of psychosis. However, psychotic effects including extreme anxiety, confusion, paranoia and hallucinations also have been reported. Those who have wound up in hospital emergency rooms after using K2 have demonstrated symptoms such as rapid heart rate, vomiting, violent behavior and suicidal thoughts with some even experiencing kidney damage, seizures and death.