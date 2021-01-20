A man who already was the subject of an arrest warrant accumulated additional charges after Beeville police said he attempted to flee from officers.
Assistant Police Chief Richard Cantu Jr. of the Beeville Police Department said that Chief Robert Bridge and he were at the police department Dec. 30 at approximately 11 a.m. when they learned that someone had fled from a traffic stop on Curvier Street.
Cantu said a patrol officer attempted the stop, but the driver – identified as 42-year-old Adam Martinez III of Beeville – kept driving until he pulled into a residence in the 100 block of Curvier Street.
“The officer turned on his lights on Dolan Street; then the officer activated the siren, and they continued to travel until (the driver) slowed down,” Cantu said. “He pulled into the residence, got out of the car and took off running toward the creek.”
Bridge and Cantu arrived at the scene, and Martinez was located a short time later when Bridge came face-to-face with the man behind a home off Sara Street, Cantu said.
During a struggle with the officer, the assistant chief said he deployed pepper spray in an attempt to subdue Martinez. Bridge then tackled the man to the ground.
Bridge said Martinez and he both landed on the chief’s left hand, which resulted in the chief suffering a broken bone in his hand.
Martinez was the subject of an active arrest warrant charging him with violating his parole in connection with a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1, Cantu said. As a result of the Dec. 30 incident, he was arrested and charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, evading arrest or detention, resisting arrest and possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 3. He was transported to the Bee County Jail.