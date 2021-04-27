Officers seize 26 grams of meth after foot chase

A Beeville man who could not escape the long arm of the law might be headed for a lengthy time in prison.
Chief Robert Bridge of the Beeville Police Department said that on April 14 just before 10 a.m., officers saw 42-year-old Adan Martinez walking near the corner of Crockett and Ballard streets. Because they believed he had an outstanding arrest warrant, the officers approached him.
“While speaking with the subject, the subject ran from officers,” Bridge said.
The policemen gave chase, capturing Martinez blocks away near the corner of Stamper and Monroe streets.
“A significant amount of a whitish, opaque, rock-like substance was found in the backpack the subject was wearing,” Bridge said. “The substance field tested positive for methamphetamine.”
The total weight of the methamphetamine was 25.8 grams, he said. As a result, Martinez was arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery of 4-200 grams of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1 and evading arrest or detention. Officers transported Martinez to the Bee County Jail.
This is the second pursuit with Beeville police in which Martinez was involved in just months. Bridge said Martinez was the man he and other officers arrested on Sara Street after he parked his car at a residence on Curvier Street and fled on foot.
Under the Texas Penal Code, manufacture and delivery of 4-200 grams of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1 is a first-degree felony. If Martinez is convicted, he could be sentenced to life, or a term of five to 99 years in prison and fined up to $10,000.