Excited for the future of his city, Beeville City Manager John Benson recently updated local stakeholders on one of his prized projects.
Benson, along with Assistant City Manager John Chen, paid a visit to Bee County Commissioners Court Oct. 12 to lay out Beeville’s “comprehensive” city plan. The plan, something Benson called a “community-based long range” affair, will cast a net on what the city will need to improve on in the next 20 years. He has brought the plan to Beeville City Council, the commissioners court, and to the public as a way to make “coordinated” decisions regarding Beeville growth.
Benson and Chen are currently in “phase one” of the project, continuing to gather input on what Beeville needs in the future. Benson recently released a public survey so that all of Beeville could take part in the “wide” plan.
“It’s not about what John Benson needs or what John Chen (needs) or the council or the mayor, what they think,” Benson said. “It’s really about the community ... what do they feel are needs, or desires, for the future of Beeville ... how do we achieve that?”
In addition to the commissioners court presentation, Benson is planning on meeting with other local stakeholders in the input gathering stage. He has planned meetings with teachers and students of the Beeville Independent School District, as well as other elected officials.
However, he says, public input remains the greatest asset in the comprehensive plan.
“We need (residents) who are working two jobs, just struggling to get along or make ends meet ... because we recognize people’s lives, where they shop at, where they eat at. We’re looking for all input,” Benson said.
Chen followed Benson’s presentation by laying out a “bold” vision broken down into multiple phases. After the input gathering stage, the city will work to implement desired changes.
During the input stage, Chen says, the city is looking for information on population growth and home ownership, among other factors.
The city’s comprehensive plan survey, touching on all sectors of Beeville life (infrastructure, quality of life and education, among other factors), is currently available on the city’s website at beevilletx.org.
