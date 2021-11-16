Applause erupted in the Beeville City Council meeting room this past week after the announcement of an outstanding financial honor.
The Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) recently awarded city of Beeville officials with the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award, established in 1984. The award, GFOA says, was created “to encourage and assist state and local governments to prepare budget documents of the very highest quality,” reflecting both the guidelines for budgets established by the National Advisory Council on State and Local Budgeting and the GFOA.
Now having won the award seven times over, the city was given marks for creating a “more useful” budget document for this past fiscal year. City budget documents are available to view online at beevilletx.org.
Beeville’s city council also broached several other topics at an Oct. 26 meeting. Council appropriated $5,000 to Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children (CASA), in order to provide with public assistance. Local CASA volunteers work alongside children as advocates in child protective services, and were given $5,000 of Beeville’s $30,000 “public assistance” budget.
David Craig, project manager on the Moore Street Wastewater Treatment Plant, also was at the meeting to give council an update on the plant project. Stating they are not “in a standstill,” the project is nevertheless held up by lack of timely materials. Specifically mentioning special coating materials for concrete, Craig has previously noted that supplies are hard to arrive on schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
•tleffler@mysoutex.com•