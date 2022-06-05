Voters in Bee County’s Precinct 4 will have a new commissioner representing them come November.
Tino Olivares won a runoff election for the Republican nomination for the commissioner seat in Precinct 4 on May 24.
Olivares, who had garnered the second-most votes during the primary election earlier this year, beat incumbent Kenneth Haggard in the runoff election to win the Republican nomination.
Olivares tallied 221 total votes, or 67.17% of the 329 total votes cast in the election. He was the pick on 15 of the 17 absentee ballots, won early voting 76-20 and gained 130 votes to Haggard’s 86 on Election Day.
Olivares will be unopposed in the general election in November.In state runoffs on the Republican side, incumbent Ken Paxton won the Republican nomination for attorney general over George P. Bush. Paxton received 67.96% of the votes.
Dawn Buckingham won the Rebublican nomination for the General Land Office commissioner position over Tim Westley, and incumbent Wayne Christian won the GOP nod for railroad commissioner over Sarah Stogner.
On the Democratic side, Mike Collier won the nod for lieutenant governor over Michelle Beckley, Rochelle Mercedes-Garza beat Joe Jaworski for the attorney general nomination, Janet T. Dudding beat Angel Luis Vega for the comptroller nomination and Jay Kleberg beat Sandragrace Martinez for the General Land Office commissioner nomination.
Morgan LaMantia claimed the Democratic nomination for the District 27 seat in the state senate over Sara Stapleton-Barrera. LaMantia earned 56.89% of the votes.
