On a book & a prayer

BEEVILLE – A new agreement will make it easier for Coastal Bend College students wanting to enroll in a seminary college to do just that.
On Wednesday, an agreement was signed with Stark College and Seminary ensuring that the credits earned at CBC would transfer to their four-year programs.
This is the fifth such agreement signed by college officials. The college also has agreements with Texas A&M University at Corpus Christi, University of Houston-Victoria, Franklin University and Texas A&M-San Antonio.
That morning, both Dr. Carry DeAtley, interim president at Coastal Bend College, and Tony Celelli, president at Stark, signed this agreement during a brief ceremony here.
The Greeks, Celelli said, had two words for time — one of which was Kairos which refers to the opportune movement in time.
“At Stark College and Seminary, we specialize in biblical theological training,” Celelli said. “But we need and want partners within the general education field, because we don’t want to recreate or reinvent the wheel.
“We know that there are fantastic colleges within our area that can teach the math and the science and the English and the history courses.
“And those are critical to forming a totally educated mind and heart, as well as having an opportunity for a good profession at some point in the future.”
The college, with campuses in Corpus Christi, McAllen and Victoria, enrolls about 230 students, with an average age of 42.
“We’re not talking about young kids,” said Celelli
“We’re talking about men and women who have perfected the livelihood of serving in their respective profession.
“And then at some point along the way, they have felt a calling by God to interact with their church or their ministry or their nonprofit.
“These students oftentimes have felt left behind and left out of education.
“Education is complicated for an older person, much less a younger person.
“And so we’re grateful that CBC has a mission like ours; we want to ensure those who have been underserved educationally have the opportunity to fulfill goals and dreams.”
That mission ties directly with DeAtley’s educational pursuit some years ago.
Like many, DeAtley began her education after high school in a community college.
“And to me, that was going to be my college education,” she said. “I never foresaw going on and getting a bachelor’s or master’s, let alone a doctorate.”
She hopes that for the students now and in the future, agreements like this will make it easier for them to continue as she did.
“I’m hoping that we also are able to touch the lives of our students that may come here and think that this is the only education that they’re going to receive.
“And then as they get out into the workforce, they may decide that they want to better their lives or better the opportunities that they have for themselves.
“And being able to make these connections and articulation agreements with our university partners helps us to be able to give them those opportunities so that those credits count.”
