Across the country and around Bee County, COVID-19 remains a threat.
Locally, the number of new cases, which in the fall had dropped dramatically, has roared back. Bee County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Willow said on Dec. 14, officials logged 26 new cases in the county. On Dec. 15, Bee County had a total of 197 active cases. Additionally, he said, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported 543 active cases among prisoners and employees of the McConnell and Garza West units in Beeville.
“What we’re seeing now is with people who spent Thanksgiving with family from out of town,” Willow said.
While 40 area residents have lost their lives to the coronavirus since the pandemic was declared in March, approximately 1,400 of the 1,628 people who have contracted the virus recovered.
“We’re increasing our testing and with that, we’re getting a diverse group of ages, characteristics and nationalities,” Willow said. “One thing I’m finding with this virus is that it’s very nondiscriminatory ... It doesn’t matter what part of the social ladder you’re on.”
He reminds anyone who gets tested for COVID-19 to self-quarantine at home until they know the results. This is to keep the infection from spreading to more people or that an uninfected person does not contract the virus.
“The test is only good for the moment it was taken,” Willow said.
Bee County Judge Trace Morrill said the local fight against COVID-19 has been a combined effort by Willow and other emergency management staff along with other county officials, school administrators and city and county elected officials. He commended each person who has worked tirelessly in this fight.
“Bottom line, we are all very fortunate to be in Bee County in my opinion,” Morrill said. “I have spent this year, like so many, on a roller coaster, but my faith in humanity has only grown and that is due, in large part, to the tireless efforts of so many unnamed citizens whose only focus is to help out their fellow human.”
But the judge admits that some things could have been done differently. For instance, when the virus was ravaging New York and Italy, Morrill believes that shutting down Texas and Bee County was a premature decision.
“COVID-19 did not really come calling on Bee County until the early summer, and then our numbers really started climbing in late July,” he said. “Personally, I understand the reasoning and basis for making the decision that I made back in March 2020, but applying what I know now – later in the year would have been better for Bee County. Of course, by that time the governor had taken action and, in large part, assumed control of restrictive measures state-wide to the exclusion of local government.”
Jessica Gunter, a respiratory therapist and Beeville resident, gained a wide perspective on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic when she was part of a rapid response team from Caliburn International that converged on Brooklyn, New York, during its coronavirus surge.
Her fight against the virus continues as a member of the Southeastern Texas Regional Advisory Council. Her travels have also taken her to Dallas and Parkland, and she currently is assisting patients at Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital.
“All COVID units are seeing the same thing,” she said. “(Personal protective equipment) is limited; we are still reusing N95 masks for a week at a time. We are often low on stock on materials that we need.”
In each of the communities where Gunter has traveled during the pandemic, she said it would seem that mask regulations are not being taken seriously. However, those in New York were more compliant than people in Texas.
Gunter’s time on the road has meant being away from her friends, and from her husband and daughter. At times, this takes a toll.
“I am able to visit on my days off. But I limit my time around family because I am constantly exposed,” she said. “It’s a very hard thing to be comfortable around friends and family because I’m constantly worried I could be exposing them and not even know it.
“It has been very hard to be isolated from friends and family. But I have met many wonderful coworkers who I now consider friends and we depend and rely on each other for emotional support. On a daily basis, we are seeing patients die from COVID and it has really taken its toll on our emotional wellbeing. So it’s important to have coworkers to talk to who are also experiencing the same feelings. We lift each other up and are managing this pandemic the best we can.”
Because the winter also brings the annual flu season on top of the current coronavirus situation, Gunter believes that current conditions will not improve before late spring.
“I think the end game will be an effective vaccine that is safe,” she said. “And I don’t predict enough people will have the vaccine until summer to truly slow the spread.”
Willow said there will be no out-of-pocket cost to anyone who is administered the vaccine. However, hospitals likely will charge insurance companies.
In the meantime, he urges people to do the same things to slow the spread that they have been told to do all along.
“Wear masks, practice social distancing and sanitize,” Willow said. “Everything we’ve said from the beginning is still the best prophylactic against the virus.”