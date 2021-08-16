On the rise again

COVID-19 Risk Mitigation Manager Michael Willow confirmed on Friday that the number of active coronavirus cases and hospitalizations have doubled in less than two weeks in Bee County.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, there are 194 active cases.
“We’re fighting a losing battle,” said Willow. “Anti-vaxxers are strong in their beliefs. More people are getting sicker by the day. ... Ninety percent of the people in the hospital (with COVID-19) are unvaccinated.”
None of the patients admitted in the hospital are currently on ventilators, according to information provided by CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital-Beeville Emergency Department and Intensive Care Unit Manager Mike Tyran.
According to Tyran, 11,724 citizens – which represents approximately 42% of the county’s total estimated population – in the county are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while another 13,679 are partially vaccinated.
The county’s vaccination rate is slightly below the state’s rate of about 46%, according to numbers compiled from state and county health departments by the Rochester (New York) Democrat and Chronicle on its vaccine tracking website.
Willow said a panic has gone off in the county with more people concerned with the rising numbers across the county.
“Our phones are going off with people wanting to get tested and ask questions,” said Willow. “Due to the increase in testing and vaccinations in the county, we’ve decided to help and begin testing again, but we only have a limited number of tests.”
The Bee County COVID-19 Coalition, which utilizes a trailer to offer mobile and offsite services, has started setting up twice a week, helping Tyran and other nurses administer tests.
“Tyran has been working hard since the beginning of all of this,” said Willow. “He volunteers so much of his time and effort to take care of people. We help to make sure everything systematically goes off correctly. We’re offering 40 tests, twice a week right now.”
Mayor Francisco Dominguez said he is in constant contact with the coalition and shares the community’s concern for the recent spike in numbers.
“This dramatic increase has put a stress on our hospital system,” said Dominguez. “Their efforts to help with testing will alleviate some of those numbers and we hope people will begin taking the precautions seriously again.”
Dominguez said the misconception that the virus is only airborne transmitted may lead to people not practicing recommendations correctly.
“The virus is highly contracted through contact,” he said. “We recommend limiting exposure and avoiding large crowds, wearing a mask, disinfecting areas and most importantly; please wash your hands.”
Willow said a greater number of children are being tested, some as young as 2 years old.
“We’re going on our second year and the battle cry is still the same,” he said. “If we had never let our guard down, we wouldn’t have this issue. Please practice social distancing, sanitize, wash your hands and wear a mask, preferably a N-96 mask, when you are in large crowds.”
Willow said the support of County Judge Trace Morrill has made a huge difference in the latitude to help the community, including the ongoing testing.
“We’re averaging about five no shows on our testing days,” he said. “It’s a waste of supplies and a lot of man hours. Someone else could have had that spot that needed it. We want to help the community and everyone who needs it.”
