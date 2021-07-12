One coach back

At least one of the three coaches put on paid leave by the Beeville Independent School District is now back to work.
Adolfo Dominguez, the offensive line coach for the Trojan football program, was reinstated by Superintendent Travis Fanning last week.
Dominguez confirmed the reinstatement via text message last week.
The coach returned to work at the district’s summer strength and conditioning workouts.
The status of Chris and Eric Soza remained unclear at press time.
The trio had been placed on paid administrative leave in late May while the district investigated “allegations and things that have gone on for awhile,” according to Fanning in an interview on June 25.
Fanning did not return calls and messages seeking comment about the results of the investigation or the status of the three coaches.
The district is closed through July 9 and will reopen July 12.
