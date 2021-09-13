One dead in freight liner crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating three-vehicle single person fatality crash that occurred Tuesday, Sept. 7, at approximately 6:24 a.m. on U.S. Highway 59 approximately 6 miles north of Beeville.
The preliminary investigation revealed that a freight liner truck tractor semitrailer with a driver only was traveling south on U.S. 59. For unknown reasons the driver went off the roadway to the right of U.S. 59 and then came back onto the southbound lane and lost control, overturning and sliding partially off the roadway with the trailer blocking both north and southbound lanes.
A Nissan Frontier and Toyota Corolla (both with drivers only) were traveling north on U.S. 59. The driver of the Frontier, 58-year-old Ysabel Gonzales of Beeville, struck the overturned trailer head-on, and the driver of the Corolla struck the end the trailer as he took evasive action to avoid the trailer lying in the roadway.
Gonzales was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. The drivers of the freight liner and Corolla were both treated and released at the scene of the crash. The investigation is ongoing.