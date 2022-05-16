Students at A.C. Jones High School had the opportunity to speak to the many different organizations they can volunteer for at the Barnhart Volunteer Showcase on May 4.
“The students really seemed happy to meet the people who came and to know personally where they could go to volunteer and who were the people there at those organizations,” said Jennifer Bradley, the scholarship specialist for the Joe Barnhart Scholarship Program.
According to Bradley, the showcase is designed to allow the area organizations a place where they can showcase their vision and mission. It also provided members of the organizations an opportunity to speak personally with the students who came to the showcase.
“We believe that volunteering can help a student grow in character and maturity and at the same time students learn they can make a tremendous positive impact within their community,” said Bradley.
As part of the Joe Barnhart Scholarship Program, students need to graduate with a minimum of 100 volunteer hours. This showcase assisted these students in connecting with organizations for which they could volunteer.
At the showcase, some of the organizations that attended included the National Honor Society, Beeville Main Street, Communities in Schools, Beeville Boys & Girls Club and The Purple Door.
Melissa Sanchez, the director for Beeville Main Street, was appreciative and happy with the turnout to the showcase.
“It’s very successful,” said Sanchez. “We are looking for volunteers to help out with some of the events we are coming up with. Some are coming up in May, June, July. It’s a perfect opportunity for them to get their hours in for any of the groups or clubs they are in. It’s exciting to see the turnout and get to meet these kids and get to interact with them as well.”
The National Honor Society had student members at the event who were excited to show the students what the organization has available. Paulina Esquivel, a member of NHS, is appreciative of the time they got to tell students what they are all about.
While organizations looking for volunteers made up part of the event, it was up to the students to make that first engagement and learn more.
“I saw the hospital one and I was just kind of encouraged by the fact of helping each other out,” said Miguel Ramirez, a junior at A.C. Jones High School. “I’m here to learn more about that and things related to it.”
Students were able to sign up for a number of opportunities with these organizations now that the event has come to a close.
Though no date was mentioned for another volunteer showcase, Bradley was happy with how the event turned out.
•mtamez@mysoutex.com•