Ordinance aims to protect city water

BEEVILLE – With the recent expansion of Beeville’s water system to include two new wells at the former Naval Air Station Chase Field site, the Beeville City Council has voted to take steps that it hopes will protect the municipal water supply.
At its June 23 meeting, the council voted unanimously to enact an ordinance related to potable water supply testing and contamination limits for perfluorochemical substances (PFCs). The ordinance’s author, Councilman Brian Watson, proposed the measure because of evidence that a firefighting foam once used by the U.S. Navy has contaminated groundwater in the vicinity of naval air bases around the country. The PFC-containing foam was used at Chase Field.
“One thing we want to do is make sure we protect our water supply if we’re going to start pumping out of those wells,” Watson said.
Effective Aug. 1, the ordinance calls for surface water and groundwater at “all city water systems producing potable water” to be monitored at least quarterly – with the schedule to change as conditions warrant – for nine PFC substances. Thus far, Watson said there is no evidence to suggest contamination of the city’s two wells at Chase Field. In fact, he said, it is believed that their depth will protect them from such contamination for 600 years.
“With what we’ve gone through with our water system and what we’ve invested in it, we want to make sure we have the cleanest, safest water,” Watson said.
City Manager John Benson said any remaining chemicals stored at the site are buried at a depth of 200 feet and protected by clay and sand barriers. Additionally, he said, the chemicals typically do not move vertically.
Representatives from Performance Services Inc. said they plan to absorb the cost of the testing, which is estimated to be $45 per test.
Also during the meeting, the council voted to approve an agreement with EvoGov related to the city’s website, which Sal Garza – the city’s information technology director – said will include hosting of sites for both the city government and police department. The initial cost is $9,780 and hosting will cost $165 per month.
Another technology-related item approved by the council involves the purchase of a new city phone system from Agility Communications Group. The final cost was not available at the meeting, but Garza said the system promises to generate an annual cost savings of $100,000.
William J. Gibbs Jr. is a reporter at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at