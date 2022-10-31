Members of the community gathered on Oct. 15 to enjoy a nice game of bocce, hosted by Nick Ottensman. Ottensman was inspired by Gentlemen of Bocce, a similar event held in Victoria each year. He noted how fun and engaging the event was and endeavored to bring a similar event to Beeville using the country club grounds.
The point of bocce is to roll a ball down a court, attempting to get the ball as close to another specific ball as possible. This target ball is known as a jack.
Ottensman set up eight bocce courts, marking the boundaries with a set of orange
cones. Ottensman served fajitas to the gathered players while music played for their entertainment.
Ottensman has been planning this game since June. He admits that the hardest part of setting the game up was getting people to commit to attending the game.
“You can’t have 31 and you can’t have 33,” said Ottensman. “It needs to be 32 (players) right on the nose.”
While some people did ultimately cancel at the last minute, Ottensman had backup players in case such an event occurred.
“Outside of that, the venue was easy,” said Ottensman. “The country club worked well with us. Food prices were bouncing around so that was a moving target.”
According to Ottensman, a lot of coordination went into getting Blue Betty to come to the event and take photos.
“The group picture, which is two rows of players, will be on display at the Beeville Country Club as a sort of panoramic type picture,” said Ottensman. “... We thought it would be cool to put that on display at the country club and the board was all about it. They thought it would be really fun.”
The tournament was divided by gender. The winner of the men’s tournament was Matt Ortega and Andy Baldwin.
The winner of the ladies’ tournament was Tracy Florence and Michelle Lane.
Ottensman hopes for this game to be the start of an annual bocce game in Beeville. While the idea has only just begun to formulate in Ottensman’s head, he hopes to have another bocce game in 2023 around the same time.
