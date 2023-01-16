After over seven years, Tracy Florence is stepping down as director of the Beeville Chamber of Commerce, moving on to assume a similar role with the Portland Chamber of Commerce.
“I am sincerely grateful for the support and encouragement I have received from the community over the past 7+ years,” Florence said in a statement provided to Coastal Bend Publishing. “I put my heart and soul into the Chamber and it’s been a privilege representing our community on various boards and organizations throughout the region.”
Florence counts among her achievements with the Chamber the formation of the Bee Area Partnership and her service as part of the city’s vision advisory group, as well as her leadership work with the county and the Visitor Center, local business leaders and many volunteers.
“It’s always sad to leave a job and people you love,” Florence said. “I hope I have made a positive impact and impression in leading the Bee County Chamber. I feel good leaving on a high note after the Chamber had a great 2022 bringing back Leadership Bee County, adding new events (National Women’s Week, Beeville’s Half Buzzed, Half Race and City-Wide Golf Tournament) and 51 new members. I know the Board will find someone who will pick up where I left off and hit the ground running. I feel at ease knowing Cathy Black, Membership Coordinator will take great care of the Chamber members and with Chairman of the Board, Dr. Justin Hoggard’s leadership.”
She also offered gratitude to her mentors
“I owe a lot of my success to Mr. John Galloway, Bill Whitworth, Tom Beasley leading me through my first few years as Executive Director, and more recently past chairman Evvy Bethune. They all truly understood the importance of having a Chamber in the community and the value it brings to its members.”
She said she will remain a part of the Beeville community, even as she looks ahead to taking on the title of President/CEO of the Portland Chamber of Commerce.
“I’m excited to take on the new role of President/CEO of the Portland Chamber of Commerce. It will be a great opportunity to lead a larger Chamber and work in an area with a significant growth and large industry,” Florence said. “My family and I will still remain living in Beeville so this is not a goodbye, I will just be supporting the community in a different role.”
Among her other contributions to the community and region, Florence serves on the Board of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend, has held a leadership role on the Texas Coastal Bend Regional Tourism Council, is a board member of the Future of the Region board and is a Rotarian board member, as well as serving on the ConocoPhilips Advisory Council and other community committees.