Over half of Bee County is now on the path to protection against the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a database from the Rochester (New York) Democrat & Chronicle, which collects vaccination rates from local and state health officials, over 16,000 county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination.
The number as of Oct. 7, 16,522 residents, amounts to 50.54% of the county’s population. A number of 14,090 have received full vaccination status, equating to 43.10% of the county population.
Bee County, according to the database, is ahead of the full vaccination curve compared to surrounding counties such as Live Oak (34.22% fully vaccinated) and Goliad (39.05%). However, the county is still behind neighboring counties Karnes (47.79% fully vaccinated), Refugio (46.84%) and San Patricio (49.03%).
Texas numbers for vaccinations have improved as well, with 53.71% of the state’s population now fully vaccinated (14.97 million). Over 17 million Texans have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine (62.32%). Overall, over 32 million vaccination doses have been administered in the state for the state’s 27.89 million population.
Bee County, as of Oct. 6 according to the Texas Department of State Health Services, is estimated to have 156 active cases of the virus. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the county has dealt with 4,474 confirmed cases, per DSHS.
A positive trend is seen in area hospitals, categorized by the DSHS as Trauma Service Area U. The area had been dealing with inflated COVID-19 hospitalization rates, consistently in the 20% range for hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity. That number has decreased to 18.01%, with 223 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in area hospitals. Trauma Service Area U encapsulates the greater Corpus Christi region, including Bee County.
